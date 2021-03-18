A second detention officer has been charged as a result of an investigation of drugs smuggled into the Haralson County jail, according to law enforcement.
Sonja Goodin, 46, was arrested in Cobb County for a warrant in Haralson County. In Haralson County on Monday, she was charged with violation of oath by public officer and obtaining or giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization, both felonies, for her alleged role in the drug smuggling.
She was actually a former detention officer, said Haralson County Capt. Edwin Ivey. She had started work at the jail in October 2020, but quit in early February, he said.
“She was the employee that caught our attention and started the whole investigation,” Ivey said. “As soon as I opened the investigation, she just quit. She didn’t come in and work an official notice. She didn’t even tell me she was leaving. She went to her sergeant’s house dropped off her gear and never came back.”
It may have been a good thing as it meant he could take a little longer with the investigation, he said.
“Since, she quit, that meant she wasn’t doing anything else in the jail, that kind of let me slow down and do a broader view,” Ivey said. “which is what ended up, honestly, leading to a lot more than we initially thought.”
The investigation started in January after complaints of drug activity by inmates, he said. After a search of a cell block in the jail turned up contraband and evidence that seemed to point to detention officer involvement, the Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Drug Task Force and Paulding County, Ivey had said at the time of the first arrests.
Four inmates and former Haralson County detention officer Brandy “Joelle” Guthrie, 26, were all charged on March 2. Guthrie has since been released on bond.
But it took a little longer to find Goodin, who had not left a forwarding address. Special Operations Captain Scott Chandler did some online research, found her and notified Cobb County of the warrant for her arrest, he said.
Ivey said there may be more arrests before the investigation is finished.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said the arrests, particularly those of the detention officers, were difficult because when law enforcement is charged it makes the whole organization look bad. But he would never ignore the alleged law breaking by officers, Williams said.
“We’re not going to stand for it,” he said. “If there’s corruption, we’re gonna root it out.”
