Joseph Bradley Green, 31, who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Haralson County on March 4, turned himself in to Haralson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about 10 p.m.
Green, of Cedartown, was charged with armed robbery and probation violations for his alleged role in the armed robbery of the Corinth Quick Stop on Highway 120 nearly two weeks before.
That Friday night, the clerk at the Quick Stop told deputies, two men came into the store about 8:42. One of them pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave them some money and they left the store without taking anything else, said Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas.
“It wasn’t very much,” Mecillas said. “Maybe a couple hundred (dollars).”
The clerk was able to identify the two as Richard Dillon Turner, 22, of Buchanan, and Green.
Haralson County deputies received a tip about Turner’s location and were able to track him down just a few days after the robbery, on March 8. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Turner has been held in the Haralson County Jail since then. No bond has been set according to the jail website.
Green is awaiting his bond hearing, Mecillas said.
In a news release posted on Facebook, investigators thanked everyone who submitted tips in the case as well as the U.S. Marshals and Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force for their hard work in the manhunt.
“The pressure of this manhunt contributed to Green turning himself in yesterday,” the news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.