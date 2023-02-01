Mr. Brian Scott Pike, age 51, of Rockmart, Ga., passed away January 25, 2023. He was born January 18, 1972 in Carrollton, Ga.
Scott, also known as “Scooter” in his younger years graduated with the Haralson County High School Class of 1991.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr. Brian Scott Pike, age 51, of Rockmart, Ga., passed away January 25, 2023. He was born January 18, 1972 in Carrollton, Ga.
Scott, also known as “Scooter” in his younger years graduated with the Haralson County High School Class of 1991.
He later proudly served in the United States Army.
He was an avid UGA Football fan and loved hunting, especially with his son, Kaleb. Scott loved his job at Vulcan Materials, where he worked as a loader operator for the past 7 years.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Holbrook Pike, of Rockmart; children, Kaley Pike, of Douglasville, GA, Kaleb Pike, of Bremen, GA, Annslee Alvarado, of Rockmart, Jacob Alvarado, of Moore, OK, Cody, Colby, and Corey; parents, George and Ann Pike; brothers, Chad Pike and Derek Pike, all of Tallapoosa, GA; father in law and mother in law, Doyle and Debora Holbrook; a host of aunts and uncles; and his beloved furbaby, Burke.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 with Bro. Jeff Layton and Rev. Wayne Pike officiating. Music will be provided by Tammy Miller. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Chad Pike, Derek Pike, Kaleb Pike, Jacob Alvarado, Kameron Baker, and Sal Hogan. Honorary pallbearers will be George Pike and Doyle Holbrook. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Haralson County Veterans Association providing military honors.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The family asks that those attending please come dressed in red and black or your favorite UGA attire.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.