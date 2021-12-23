The office at Mill Town Music Hall was filled with boxes, some packed and taped, others in the midst of being filled on Friday. Steve Bennett, general manager of the concert venue, was bent over his computer checking on last minute details for the show that night. In the theater, stage hands were setting up for the John Berry Christmas show. Out front, a nativity graced the help desk that would be swarmed with people in just a few hours.
It was a busy, bittersweet day as the staff was readying for the last show of the final season of the Bremen music venue. On Jan. 1, the building will be turned over to its new owners, Chapelhill Church.
“There’s a time and a season for everything,” Bennett said, paraphrasing Ecclesiastes. “We just feel like we’ve been granted a 10-year season.”
Mill Town was opened in a strip mall owned by Randall Redding in what was formerly an Ingles in 2012. Before the show, Tena Redding said that the music venue was a leap of faith for the family. It was a family friend who suggested the project. In 2011, they were looking for a tenant for the former grocery store and Jimmy Pearson, of the Diplomats, suggested that they open a music venue.
“Now mind you, we had never thought about, or dreamed about, or known anything about running a music venue, but somehow it felt like the right thing,” Redding said. “Many of you probably remember Randall telling that story and how he prayed and told the Lord that he would follow him down this path, but that we would need a lot of help.”
She believes the Lord sent that help in the form of Bennett, Kelli Weaver and Josh McCorsley, who helped them establish the theater.
“My husband, Randall, was the heartbeat and energy behind Mill Town Music Hall,” she said.
He ran Mill Town like a family, Bennett said. Every concert began with a prayer. Volunteers were treated to a meal before each show and Randall Redding and his family readily expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped make Mill Town run smoothly, he said.
“It’s been so much more than just a job,” Bennett said. “Just because it’s truly a loving place.”
John Berry said he didn’t know the Reddings before bringing his show to Mill Town 10 years ago — it was Bennett who asked him to move his annual Christmas show from Cedartown, Georgia, to Mill Town — but after years of repeat visits, they had become friends. Berry, who was wandering in and out of the theater with his dog, Bentley, to check on the progress on the stage and work with his wife and member of the band, Robin, in the lobby. He sat down with a milkshake from Butter’dudder to talk about his time at Mill Town.
“It just worked out as a great relationship, great friendship,” Berry said. “I came here to play and he came to Nashville a few times on business and we’d get together for lunch. … We’d just stay in touch.”
Berry brought the show to Mill Town for nine of the 10 years it was open. One year, as Berry battled throat cancer, the show did not come. The annual trek to Mill Town became a kind of “family reunion” as he got to visit with the staff at the theater each year, Berry said.
The theater was close to some of his family — his aunts on his mother’s side live in the Villa Rica area and they generally came to the show. He’ll also miss the rest of the audience.
“It’s always an awesome venue,” he said. “It’s a great audience here.”
It was very emotional to be the last show at the theater, and to have Randall missing, he said. Berry planned to end the show with “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” a song that Randall Redding loved and would sing often when asked to perform. If he could get through it, he added. During the show, Berry did indeed get choked up and his wife took over at one point in the song.
“I will miss being here,” Berry said that afternoon. “This is a special place.”
During the show, the sold-out audience seemed to agree as they gave him a standing ovation twice.
Bennett had also echoed those sentiments earlier.
“The things I’m most grateful for are the many new friendships, incredible memories and a lot of great music,” he had said.
