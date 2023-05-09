Mrs. Sarah Jane Banks Puckett, age 77, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away May 7, 2023.
She was born June 28, 1945 to the late Fletcher Leroy Banks, Sr and Idell Willis Banks. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Joan Vaughn and brothers, Roy Banks and Michael Banks.
Sarah was a long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Hoyt “Dickie” Puckett; sons and daughters in law, Joey and Brenda Puckett, Jerrell Puckett, Jeffery and BrooksAnn Puckett, and Jammey Puckett, all of Tallapoosa; nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers in law, Linda and James Rice, Dale Buffington, Libby and Donnie Campbell, all of Canon, GA, and Connie and Jeff Harris, of Toccoa, GA; brothers, F.L. Banks, Jr, of Royston, GA and Johnny Banks, of Canon; and sister in law, Janice Banks, of Villa Rica, GA.
Funeral services were held May 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Pastor Jason Hatchett, Rev. Chester Pesnell and Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Music was provided by the Pine Grove Church Choir. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Puckett, Justion Puckett, Colt Baker, David Couzzourt, Trent Harris and Michael Walker. Interment followed in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.comm
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
