Samuel “Sam” P. Cook, Jr. of Bremen, formerly of Mableton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on February 2, 1944, son of the late Samuel P. and Ruth Cook, Sr. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son in law, Anthony Collins. Sam was retired as a Territorial Salesman for Azko Noble. He was a member of Bremen First United Methodist Church and in his spare time, coached for the South Cobb Athletic Association. He also greatly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a graduate of South cobb High School.
Survivors include his wife of many years, Sue Carr Cook; children Samuel P. “Tripp” Cook III and Elizabeth Blackmon of Decatur, Esther Collins of Alpharetta and Leigh and John Manis of Chilhowie, Virginia; sister, Marilyn Morris of Bowdon; grandchildren, Caroline and Dubb Sutphin, Sarah and Logan Honaker, John Hanson Steele, William Collins and Harper June Collis; special nephew, Troy Pickens Callahan of Dallas and a number of other nieces and nephew.
