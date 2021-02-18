“Moving Pictures,” the progressive rock masterpiece by Rush, the power trio from Toronto, Canada, turned 40 this week. The album was released on Feb. 12, 1981, and has sold over four million copies in the United States alone. It’s the band’s eighth studio release, and is widely recognized as the band’s crowning artistic achievement and their recorded breakthrough. Listeners like me continue to be moved all these decades later by Rush’s incredibly tuneful treatise.
For Rush members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart, their increase in popularity was the culmination of six years as a touring rock band. Initially playing bluesy, hard rock in the style of Cream and early Led Zeppelin with original drummer John Rutsey, it was the addition of drummer Peart as the band’s percussive phenomenon, that helped them embrace a loftier brand of progressive rock similar to Yes and Genesis.
While the music was mostly composed by bassist Lee and guitarist Lifeson, Peart took the role of band primary wordsmith, initially focusing on themes of individuality and perseverance. Further exploration into keyboards and orchestral percussion expanded the quality and texture of their records over their 40-year career.
First single, “Tom Sawyer,” is the band’s most recognizable song, with Peart’s drumming reaching touchstone-level prowess, composed of a mid-tempo rock beat punctuated with cascading fills across seemingly endless tom toms, multi-pitched crashing cymbals, and tempo shifts that increase the song’s dramatic dynamics to an anthemic level. It is a tour de force of musicianship that only Peart could replicate and a cornerstone of classic rock. It still sounds fresh and is a truly amazing recording this many years after it was released.
“Red Barchetta” is one of two specifically timeless songs on the album, specifically due to the recent demands by politicians to end the use of petroleum-powered engines. The song details the protagonist’s use of his uncle’s sports car, defying the motor law governing citizens’ use of automobiles. Exhilarating both musically and lyrically, the song distills the thrill of driving through the countryside with little regard for the speed limit or being targeted by police. As a composition, the song delivers a literal rush of adrenaline as the chase between the individual and its government overseers peaks with the sports car taking a one-lane bridge, leaving those in pursuit behind.
Instrumental “YYZ” follows, with its Morse Code rhythm hammered out in the song’s introduction. The actual code for embarking Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, the song began as a creative exercise between Lee and Peart during the album’s recording before they were joined by Lifeson in composing the remainder of the song. Its rhythm would entice teen fans to emulate on their own cymbals during jam sessions and school band rehearsals for years to come.
“Limelight,” the second single from the album, includes one of Rush’s most famous riffs of introduction. A reflection on fame and its limitations, the song humbly references the toil and distance imposed by pursuit of fortune. Lifeson delivers one of his most emotive, beautiful, and technically proficient performances in this song, even when playing across multiple time signature changes, and variations in guitar tonality as well as texture. It embodies songwriting excellence.
“The Camera Eye” opens side two of “Moving Pictures,” and it is a driving suite of motifs that lyrically juxtaposes the imagery of New York City with London. Utilizing multiple synthesizers, a variety of guitar textures and propulsive bass and drum interplay, it is so melodic and beautifully presented that its length of over ten minutes is unnoticeable.
It is followed by “Witch Hunt”, one of the most prophetic sets of lyrics from Peart.
“Quick to judge, quick to anger/Slow to understand/Ignorance and prejudice/And fear walk hand in hand,” sings Lee, the deliverer of every Rush lyric.
The album’s third single, “Vital Signs,” closes out the album, lyrically identifying the inherent struggle created by paradigm shifts.
“Leave out conditions/Courageous convictions/Will drag the dream into existence,” sings Lee.
These poignant points penned by Peart endure. As a student of philosophy and literature, he wrote with a perspective that few in rock music have attempted.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
