This morning when I got up I popped the lid on my daily medication case and took the pills with a drink of water from the faucet. Then I dressed myself. I combed my hair and brushed my teeth. These movements were possible because my brain, my spinal cord and my muscles were all talking to each other.

I didn’t have to think, “Okay, reach for the container, brain. Pop off that lid, muscles in my arm. Pick up the comb and pull it through my hair, etc.” My brain and spinal cord are fortunately still communicating with my muscles so it’s automatic. Meanwhile, I’m still breathing (via my muscles) and my heart (a muscle) is still pumping blood for me.