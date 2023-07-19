This morning when I got up I popped the lid on my daily medication case and took the pills with a drink of water from the faucet. Then I dressed myself. I combed my hair and brushed my teeth. These movements were possible because my brain, my spinal cord and my muscles were all talking to each other.
I didn’t have to think, “Okay, reach for the container, brain. Pop off that lid, muscles in my arm. Pick up the comb and pull it through my hair, etc.” My brain and spinal cord are fortunately still communicating with my muscles so it’s automatic. Meanwhile, I’m still breathing (via my muscles) and my heart (a muscle) is still pumping blood for me.
For people who suffer from ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, all of those activities I took for granted this morning, would be difficult if not impossible depending on the progression of the disease. I am NOT pretending to be a person with any professional medical knowledge (that’s my disclaimer). I know local families who cared for a loved one with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
ALS mostly affects Caucasian males between the ages of 40-70. The diagnosis reduces the life expectancy of the patient (usually not over five years following diagnosis). Progressive muscle weakness and paralysis are universally experienced. ALS attacks only motor neurons, the sense of sight, touch, hearing, taste and smell are not affected.
I hope you’re still with me here. I want my column to be upbeat and happy. ALS is anything but.
Would you like to make a difference? Even a small difference counts in the lives of families dealing with ALS. The 2023 West Georgia ALS 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, August 12 sponsored by the Bremen Parks and Recreation Department. The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the Fun Run will follow at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. $30 for pre-registration. The day of the race fee is $35. The Fun Run for kids is $20. All proceeds benefit the Georgia Chapter of the ALS Association. The race begins at the gym on Rivers Drive.
Dennis and I will be walking. You can find us at the back of the pack (in front of the Draggin’ Wagon). Early registration guarantees a shirt on race day which you can proudly wear to show your support. Late registration does not guarantee a shirt on race day.
This race is held in memory Harold Blackmon, Harold Brooks, Renee Hendrix, Brent Hilburn, Marion Longshore, Regina Loveless, Leonard Mathis Sr., Michael Merrell, Linda Maxwell, John Oxendine, Don Poteet, Randall Redding, Napoleon Riddle, Vera Rogers, Donnie Rowell, and Maxine Wright: These were our friends and neighbors. Come join us and support the cause!
