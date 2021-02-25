Todd Rundgren launched his six-week “Clearly Human Virtual Tour” on the evening of Feb. 14, with a live-streamed concert showcasing songs from his 1989 Rhythm-and-Blues themed album “Nearly Human.” The opening night of the tour targeted the Buffalo-New York market, and it has since had “stops” tailored for fans in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan.
Tonight’s show, performed for audiences in Indianaoplis, Indiana, begins at 8 p.m. eastern standard time. The tour’s nearest location to Georgia is the Nashville-Tennessee show scheduled for March 6 at 9 p.m. The cost of an online ticket is $35.
Rundgren, a singer/songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, band leader, video director, computer programming pioneer, and author has never been one to sit still for long. Early in his career, Rundgren demonstrated a desire to embrace technology while most of his contemporaries decided not to do so, preferring to leave it up to the engineers and producers of their work to master the tools of the trade. Rundgren was an early advocate of video medium, creating his own music video for the song “Time Heals” that was the eighth one shown on Music Television (MTV) in its first day of operations in 1981.
Rundgren also created one of the first computer paint programs called the Utopia Graphics System used on an early Apple Computers tablet. He later devised the interactive album, “No World Order,” that allowed the listener to change the running order, mixes and the tempos of the songs. He also conceived and marketed a subscription service for his music called Patronet. It enabled his fanbase to directly access new material from him and bypass record labels.
All of this information would be less important if current circumstances had not reached a point that enabled Rundgren the utilization of skills he has amassed over years of computerized creativity and musical artistry. As we know, the limitations of the pandemic have forced performers into imposed lockdowns, and their crowds of fans have not been able to convene and enjoy their performances.
Rundgren had a tour scheduled for early summer 2020, but was forced to postpone the dates, then postpone them again, until it became apparent that the tour would not happen as had been the customary method.
In a December interview with Dave O’Brien of KQMT of Denver, Colorado, Rundgren stated that he had long considered moving to a virtual platform and mount a tour that would not be hindered by weather, changes in airline flights, and the usual impactors connected with a standard tour.
Consistent new releases over the last decade made Rundgren realize that the stresses of bringing a tour to major cities in the United States and elsewhere relied heavily on alignment of various circumstances. After having to cancel or postpone dates in the past, he began to consider how he could mount a tour to reach listeners without the obstacles imposed by logistics and resource availability.
Rundgren’s current “Clearly Human Virtual Tour” is the culmination of all the planning, and execution of a life in production and recorded work, put to its greatest use. Always looking to innovate and take listeners steps beyond their own expectations, he has created an experience that includes some of the best aspects of in-person concerts with the benefit of remaining at one’s own home to enjoy the event. While other artists stream their concerts from a website host, Rundgren and his tour sponsor Capital One Financial Corporation are broadcasting from a Chicago-Illinois sound stage using geofencing, a cyber tool that uses the global positioning to tailor the experience of the concert viewer.
Rundgren and his touring band of guitarist, Bruce McDaniel, drummer ,Prairie Prince, bassist, Kasim Sulton, keyboardist, Elliott Lewis, saxophonist, Bobby Strickland, and synthesizer player, Gil Assayas, present the majority of the 1989 album “Nearly Human” on the tour. That record included his last song to land on the Billboard Mainstream singles charts, “The Want of a Nail.” He also plans to dig deep into his catalog of fan favorites. Visit toddrundgren.nocapshows.com for more information about attending one of the shows.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.