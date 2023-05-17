Rock musician and producer Todd Rundgren took his newly-minted fame from his 1972 double album “Something/Anything” and challenged his audience with its successor, March 1973's “A Wizard, A True Star”. The album is as melodic as its predecessor, only its arrangements are more erratic, the approaches more dramatic, and the musicianship more akin to Progressive Rock than the sound of that record. He is accompanied by the band Moogy and the Rhythm Kings. This consists of keyboardists Ralph Shuckett and Mark “Moogy” Klingman, (later to join Rundgren's Progressive Rock band Utopia) drummer John Siomos, (who would later join Peter Frampton's band) and bassist John Siegler, (who would later play with Daryl Hall and John Oates). Guitar hero Rick Derringer, horn section The Brecker Brothers, (Michael on saxophone and Randy on trumpet) and saxophonist David Sanborn also play on the record, adding some sophistication that aids a medley of Rhythm and Blues covers late in the album demonstrating Rundgren's love for the genre.
“International Feel”, the introductory song, begins with bizarre sounds, effected cymbals, and Rundgren's layered vocals.
“Here we are again/The start of the end/But there's more/I only want to see if you'll give up on me/But there's always more,” he sings.
The song is emblematic of the remainder of the album which features a lush, creative, musically broad pallette. He utilizes all the musicians effectively, making the album come to fruition with the only limitation being of aural space to fill two sides of a vinyl long-playing record at that time. Since no compact discs existed at the time of its initial release, Rundgren pushed the parameters of the medium, making the album extend beyond 55 minutes in length.
Having grown up in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Rundgren's father preferred Broadway Musicals. Probably due to this influence, he performs “Never, Never Land” from the 1954 musical, “Peter Pan” as the album's second track. It retains the sweetness of the original version, even as it ushers in more experimental elements of this record, one that is strikingly different over its two sides than anything he had done before. Five songs clocking in at around a minute follow, varying between Metal and Funk elements, a weird recording of dogs, a schmaltzy ballad, and eventually an experimental instrumental that resembles the tones and use of space found in the music of Frank Zappa. This leads the pump organ introduction of “Zen Archer”, one of the most haunting and dreamy songs on the record, one that deals with futility and loss.
“Le Feel Internationale” is the reprise of the introductory song, and it is followed by the album's single, “Sometimes I Don't Know What to Feel”, a song that incorporates the horn section to great effect, and one that demonstrates that within all the experimentation, melody still triumphs and the mood can be altered in a mere four minutes of its execution.
On National Public Radio's Culture Corner on its World Cafe Podcast on March 21, John Morrison noted that the album is all the more impressive fifty years later when the listener realizes that it was “created in a makeshift studio in a loft apartment.” He goes on to note that it influenced countless home recordings since it came out.
The studio had been built with money earned from “Something/Anything”. Naming it Secret Sound, Rundgren used it to record other artists' albums as well. According to biographer Paul Myers, who wrote the fascinating 2010 book, “A Wizard, A True Star: Todd Rundgren in the Studio”, Rundgren worked out the arrangement to build the studio in Klingman's rehearsal space at a loft apartment on 24th Street in New York City. Klingman also contributed money to the equipment purchase out of an advance payment for his own second album. The freedom to work without having to watch the clock as they would at a professional recording studio yielded unmatched creativity.
Once the album reaches concluding song “Just One Victory”, the listener has traveled a vast distance stylistically and sonically. It leaves them uplifted, looking to start the album from the beginning and listen all over again.
