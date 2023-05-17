Rock musician and producer Todd Rundgren took his newly-minted fame from his 1972 double album “Something/Anything” and challenged his audience with its successor, March 1973's “A Wizard, A True Star”. The album is as melodic as its predecessor, only its arrangements are more erratic, the approaches more dramatic, and the musicianship more akin to Progressive Rock than the sound of that record. He is accompanied by the band Moogy and the Rhythm Kings. This consists of keyboardists Ralph Shuckett and Mark “Moogy” Klingman, (later to join Rundgren's Progressive Rock band Utopia) drummer John Siomos, (who would later join Peter Frampton's band) and bassist John Siegler, (who would later play with Daryl Hall and John Oates). Guitar hero Rick Derringer, horn section The Brecker Brothers, (Michael on saxophone and Randy on trumpet) and saxophonist David Sanborn also play on the record, adding some sophistication that aids a medley of Rhythm and Blues covers late in the album demonstrating Rundgren's love for the genre.

“International Feel”, the introductory song, begins with bizarre sounds, effected cymbals, and Rundgren's layered vocals.

Trending Videos