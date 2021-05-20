On Saturday just before the start of the Fair on the Square festival in Buchanan, an excited 63 runners bunched together at the starting line of the ninth annual Run for the Books 5K on the Buchanan Square. They waited for the signal and then took off.
At the registration table, business was brisk, as volunteers sold more than 100 Run for the Books T-shirts to people wanting to support their local library.
The fundraiser for the Buchanan-Haralson Public Library, typically the biggest of the year for the library, should have been the 10th annual, but the pandemic shut down all of the library fundraisers in 2020, said Jana Gentry, library manager.
“No spring festival. No 5K. No fall Fried Pie Festival. No barbecue,” Gentry said.
The fundraisers are critical to the small library since it doesn’t draw enough money from local sources to pay all its operational expenses, including a portion of the salaries of the staff, she said. The library employs one full-time person — Gentry — and one part-time person who fills in when she is ill or needs time off, she said.
“We, in order to be a PINES Library, we have to meet their standards, which are at a 32-hour a week level,” Gentry said referring to the library network, Georgia Public Information Network for Electronic Services, of which the Buchanan facility is a member.
Friends of the Buchanan-Haralson Library is the fundraising arm that has kept the library’s doors open, Gentry said.
“So far, they have managed to keep our doors open since 2003,” she said.
In 2020, the group’s work was particularly important for the library after the city of Buchanan cut its annual allocation to the library by 33%, she said. Friends did not scale back its allocation to the library, though, Gentry added.
Mary Jarrell, president of the Friends of the Library and the Library Board, said that in addition to a portion of the library staff salaries, the organization pays for the purchase of materials for the library, the summer programming and operational expenses. Fundraisers typically cover about 30% of the money friends allocates to the library. With no fundraisers last year, the group had to rely on donors to cover the expenses, she said.
“Some of our funding comes in through, a little bit of it, comes through membership dues and donations from members,” Jarrell said. “Some of the members of Friends donated more than they might normally do.”
They also picked up new donors, concerned community members who wanted to ensure the library could keep operating, Gentry said. There was also funding available from the state for pandemic-related expenses, including cleaning and sanitizing supplies, Gentry added.
The community rallied when people realized the library needed assistance, including the Buchanan Beautification Committee, which recently heard about the library’s predicament. The Committee came up with a unique fundraiser to benefit the library.
“We have these sets of pink flamingos and it says, ‘You’ve been flocked on one of them,’ and we have the plastic flamingos; we have flamingo pinwheels and then we have flags,” said Tina Southern, a member of the Committee. “Somebody can pay $25 and we go flock ever whose yard they tell us to do. We’ve got a little hanger that we leave on their door that says, ‘You’ve been flocked. It’s for a good cause.’ ”
They remove the flock a few days later and move it to the next location, Southern said. They have flocked yards and businesses in Buchanan, Bremen and Tallapoosa and so far have raised more than $1,000 for the library, she said. They also sell anti-flocking insurance for those who don’t want to wake up to a flocked lawn, Southern added.
That kind of support is essential to the library right now, particularly because even though the library has been closed to the public it was still providing services. Gentry was still working, arranging curbside pick-up and taking care of returned books, sanitizing everything that came back before it was borrowed again, checking on the building and doing a tremendous amount of training to cope with pandemic conditions.
“How do we, on a dime, turn this into something that will still work,” Gentry said. “It occupied a surprising amount of time to get it all turned around. But I think it was time well spent.”
Of course libraries have a built in fanbase that is often very supportive of their mission. Jennifer Sears, of Alabama, one of the runners in Saturday’s Run for the Books said she has a goal of running a 5K in every state. Run for the Books in Buchanan was her second state, her home state being the first, and she had already signed up for races in Florida and North Carolina. The races she was choosing supported causes that had meaning to her, Sears said.
“I want to run for certain reasons,” she said. “We still have a child in school and she loves to read. Books are her thing. You know, anytime we go anywhere she wants to get a new book. That really is important to me for wanting to do this race.”
Jarrell noted that Friends had found it easier than expected to find support for their first fundraiser in more than a year.
“We just been so pleasantly surprised with the response that we’ve had,” Jarrell said. “Didn’t know how many businesses would be able to support us again this year and they all just came through and we have a few new ones, new sponsors. It’s just really been wonderful the way it worked out this year.”
