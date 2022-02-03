Rotary recognizes Farm Family of the year

Wearing matching jackets bearing the stitched logo of their Crafty Rabbit Meadery, David and Lora Lepley explained to Bremen Rotaty Club members on Thursday how their farm was born.
“The bees were the first idea and then it kind of morphed into getting into the mead,” David Lepley told the Rotarians at their weekly meeting.
They originally planned to sell honey, he said. But then they tasted mead, a honey-based alcoholic beverage brewed since ancient times. That, the Lepley’s decided, would be their product, he said.
As they have since 1968, Rotary Club members recognized the Farm Family of the Year chosen by the Haralson County Extension Office. The Lepley family and their meadery were named this year.
The couple purchased 100 acres outside of Bremen about nine years ago intending to live there and use the land to supplement their income — David Lepley is an EMT for the Clayton County Fire Department and Lora Lepley is a teacher at West Haralson Elementary School.
They have tried a few things over those nine years including an orchard, a wedding venue that unfortunately opened a few months before the pandemic, and 10 hives of bees. The wedding venue quickly closed; so the bees, they decided, would have to save the farm.
“First year beekeepers tend to make a lot of mistakes and we did,” David Lepley said. “The nice thing about bees is they don’t just die, they just leave. If they don’t like what you’ve done or done for them, they tend to vacate. So we’ve donated a couple of beehives to the area.”
Still they’ve used their own honey, as well honey purchased from a Douglasville beekeeper to make the mead they sell.
They make mead in 100-gallon batches which uses about 360 pounds or about 30 gallons of honey. Ten beehives just aren’t enough to supply them with what they need, he said. The couple has recently partnered with another beekeeper from Tallapoosa to increase their production. The plan is to put 50 more hives on their property, David Lepley said.
Their new partner, Dustin, is a much more experienced beekeeper, David Lepley said, and he is learning a lot from Dustin. The Tallapoosa beekeeper can do in 45 minutes what it takes him two hours to do, David Lepley said. Dustin’s making me look bad, he said with a laugh.
But the mead is all the Lepley’s project. Mead is made with honey, yeast and water and its an ancient method. Mead residue has been found in containers in Egyptian tombs. It was the common drink of the Vikings.
“It’s the oldest drink that nobody’s ever tried,” he said.
Today, mead is having a resurgence. It can be flavored with almost anything. The Lepleys have made it with fruit concentrates including plum, peach and pear.
“We’ve got nine flavors right now and another four in the works,” he said.
The Crafty Rabbit hosts mead-centered events in what used to be the wedding venue. In February, they have planned a Superbowl Sunday event with the game on a large screen TV, an open mic night on Feb. 12 and live music by Edie and Zoe on Feb. 19.
Mead is a very organic product, he said. It doesn’t require an excess of water. It doesn’t require chemicals. And while their bees do supply their business with mead, they also benefit the area with their pollinating, David Lepley said.
Dorothea Graham, of the Haralson County Extension Office, said the office chose the Lepley’s as the Farm Family of the Year in part because of their unusual business.
“This is something we’ve not had before,” Graham said, “someone in the beekeeping business and using what they’re growing there to make a profit.”
Walter Hatchett, president of the Bremen Rotary Club, said that the club does a few recognitions throughout the year including the Farm Family of the year and Business Person of the Year.
“We just think it’s good to recognize people in the community for service and what they do in the community,” Hatchett said.
