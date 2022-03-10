House of Cherith West in Bremen should soon open, Bremen Rotary members heard on Thursday.
Rev. John Butler, pastor of Covenant Life Church in Bremen, visited the group on Thursday to give an update on the progress of the church’s mission two years in the making. The church partnered with House of Cherith in Atlanta to provide phase two services to woman rescued from sex trafficking.
The first phase of rescue is a safe house, Butler said. The women are brought to a safe place away from their traffickers. They go through a rehabilitation program to get off whatever drugs their traffickers had put them on and they begin the process of reclaiming their lives, Butler said.
Phase two, which is what the Bremen facility will offer, is a 12- to 18-month program that provides counseling and therapy to begin to heal from the trauma they have experienced. It includes learning job skills and life skills that will allow them to become self-supporting, self-sufficient and helps them to build a support network to aid them as they begin life on their own.
The Bremen facility has seven bedrooms, a common room, a kitchen and dining area. At the same time that Butler and Covenant Life Church were planning their facility, a church in Tallapoosa was also creating a partnership with House of Cherith, Butler said. That facility serves women and their children and is already open.
“I didn’t know the other church leaders and they didn’t know me,” Butler said. “It certainly seems like there is a bigger plan going on.”
House of Cherith is still looking to hire staff for the facility in Bremen so that it can open, he said. The two facilities together make up House of Cherith West, Butler said.
Butler has learned a lot about sex trafficking over the last few years, but still has to learn more to provide the best resources to the victims, he said.
“Honestly, in 2018, I knew very little about what really sex trafficking was,” he said. “We started to educate ourselves and started to look at all the ways that we could leverage resources that God had blessed us with to fight this battle.”
The church started down the path to this partnership in 2019, with the launch of the Jericho Project, he said. The project was named for the story of Jericho in the Bible in which the Israelites rescued a prostitute named Rahab from the city of Jericho after she helped them.
In December 2019, they started raising money and in March 2020, the pandemic reached Georgia and everything shut down, Butler said.
Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the church was able to create its facility with donations mainly from its members, but also from the community, he said. The church hopes to expand the facility to at least double the number of bedrooms and to add other services such as a hair salon, clothing boutique, and medical facilities.
“That’s the midterm vision,” Butler said, adding that plans remain fluid. “This fight changes quickly, so we don’t want to make concrete plans to far out in the future.”
Sex trafficking involves mostly girls and women, about 80% of those trafficked are female, as young as 5 years old. The biggest predictor of a girl being vulnerable to trafficking is being in foster care, he said. Foster care involves broken homes, substance and or physical abuse and poverty all of which make a girl susceptible to the traffickers’ grooming. In the United States, the internet has made trapping these women and girls easy, he said. The traffickers don’t have to be in the same room or even the same city as the women to groom them, he said.
Stopping sex trafficking
Law enforcement is using every tool that it can to stop sex trafficking, but ultimately, it is demand that fuels the business, Butler said.
“It has to be a legislative and law enforcement battle,” he said. “But it also has to be a moral and ethical battle really, in the hearts of men around the world who see this as something they’re entitled to.”
As in every group that Butler has spoken to about the project, the Rotary members asked about security.
The church is taking security seriously, he said.
Since the women — all of them will be over 18 — have already been in the safe house in Atlanta, their traffickers have probably already moved on to other victims. Still there will be round the clock staff at the Bremen facility monitoring it. There is a state-of-the-art security system. If any doors or windows open, they would know immediately. And the Bremen Police Department is aware of the facility and ready to respond rapidly if necessary, Butler said.
“We want to make sure the ladies who are there are safe,” he said. “When you get a traumatized person who is intentionally working through the things that they’ve been through, sometimes you just want to get out. So there are processes and protocols in place.”
To donate to House of Cherith, visit hocatl.org or to donate to the Jericho Project go through Covenant Life Church, 130 Atlantic Avenue, Bremen, GA 30110.
