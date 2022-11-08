Rosa Mae Duke Wright, age 93, of Carrollton, formerly of Bremen, passed away on November 1, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama on December 29, 1928, the daughter of the late William Fredrick Duke and Mary Irene Pearson Duke. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bremen and retired as an LPN from Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Wright; sisters, Flora Brett, Nellie Simpson, and Flossie Reddin; and brothers, Luther Duke and Amiel Duke.

