Rosa Mae Duke Wright, age 93, of Carrollton, formerly of Bremen, passed away on November 1, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama on December 29, 1928, the daughter of the late William Fredrick Duke and Mary Irene Pearson Duke. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bremen and retired as an LPN from Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Wright; sisters, Flora Brett, Nellie Simpson, and Flossie Reddin; and brothers, Luther Duke and Amiel Duke.
Survivors include her sisters, Willene Taylor of Mt. Zion and Corene Bagwell of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services were conducted on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Bill Gray officiating and Rev. David Blackwood will conduct the graveside service. Larry Huddleston, Chris Huddleston, Matthew Gray, Nathan Gray, Dustin Huddleston, and Josh Sparks will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.