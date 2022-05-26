Winner: Andrew Roper, 3,223 votes, 52.72%
Meng Lim, (I) 2,890 votes, 47.28%
Andrew Roper, of Cedartown, managed to beat incumbent Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim in his home county on Tuesday.
Lim, of Bremen, has served as judge since 2015. But he has had some issues in recent years. The Judicial Qualifications Board filed 24 charges against him including using his office for personal gain, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and willful misconduct after an investigation into some of his cases.
Although Lim has not had his hearing yet, it seems that many voters couldn’t overlook the scandal. Throughout his campaign, Roper said he would bring integrity to the bench and it seems that the voters listened.
But the victory was hard won.
On Tuesday at one end of the driveway to the Haralson County Recreation Center polling place Roper supporters held signs and waved as voters drove past them. At the other end of the driveway a Lim supporter manned a tent with campaign signs for his favored candidate.
Ely Elefante, who was supporting Lim, said he had been there since about 6:30 that morning. A former client of Lim’s from his days as an attorney, Elefante said Lim is an immigrant to this country who overcame great odds to become a successful attorney and an honest, hardworking judge.
“He’s a man of integrity and it shows,” Elefante said. “He’s had a lot of issues, but I believe those issues are unfounded.”
He had every confidence that if the charges were true, that the proof would have turned up already, he said.
Meanwhile, Roper’s wife, daughter and friend, Becky Abbot, were supporting him a few hundred feet away. They had arrived about 10 a.m., his wife, Rena Roper said.
“We’re just here to encourage the voters to vote for Andrew,” she said.
Several people had stopped to talk to them, waved or given them a thumbs-up throughout the day, Rena Roper said.
“I had one guy ask me, ‘Why should I vote for him?’ ” she said. “Of course, I told him all about (Andrew’s) experience and that he would serve our community well and that he’s very trustworthy.”
He’s such a good candidate, that she was spending their 19th wedding anniversary out in the weather supporting him, she said with a laugh.
The race for the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge was a big draw for Haralson County voters. Of the 6,285 ballots cast in the election, 6,113 included a vote for a judge candidate. (The secretary of state’s website lists a lower ballot total than the Haralson County Elections office. Local election officials were unsure why.)
No other non-partisan race garnered even 5,600 Haralson County votes.
The Tallapoosa Circuit also serves Polk County and Roper won there with 4,972 votes or 64.2% of the ballots cast.
Roper should officially take over in January.
