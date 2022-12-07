Mrs. Ronna Jean Cates Carlton, age 62, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Oak Ridge, TN.
Ronna was raised in Tallapoosa, GA and was a graduate of the Haralson County High School Class of 1978. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee and worked as nurse for several years in Georgia and Tennessee. She later taught health Sciences at local high schools in Tennessee and had a special love for directing Show Choir.
Ronna enjoyed reading and all things crafting, especially sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed traveling to Nursing conferences, camping trips with her husband, watching Survivor and Hallmark Movies, and playing the piano.
Ronna is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Hulsey Senft; daughter, Michelle Hull; and grandson, Damrin Chambers.
Ronna is survived by her husband, James Carlton; children: Mark Thomas, Dottie Thomas, Rick (Kathryn) Thomas, Stephen (Tanairi) Carlton, and Alyssa (Matt) Choat; father, Stanley Cates; parents in law, Elbert and Kay Carlton; brother, Stan (Rena) Cates; and son in law, Steven Hull. She has 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, aunts, and cousins that she loved dearly.
Funeral services were held December 7, 2022 at 10:00AM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Morris officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Mark Thomas, Rick Thomas, Stephen Carlton, Brandon Thomas, Stan “Butch” Cates, and Steven Hull. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.