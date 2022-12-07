Mrs. Ronna Jean Cates Carlton, age 62, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. 

Ronna was raised in Tallapoosa, GA and was a graduate of the Haralson County High School Class of 1978. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee and worked as nurse for several years in Georgia and Tennessee. She later taught health Sciences at local high schools in Tennessee and had a special love for directing Show Choir. 

