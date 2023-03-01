Last Christmas, I was given tickets for Ron Sexsmith’s February 24, 2023 concert at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia by my wife, Ashley. I was completely surprised by her gift, as it had been a very long time since Sexsmith had played in Georgia, and I had not heard any news of his then-upcoming album, “The Vivian Line”, which was eventually released on February 17. I was excited that we would be going, but equally excited that the tickets were for a table of four listeners. Our children, Price and Ellie, would be able to join us and witness what beautiful, well-composed songs Sexsmith would perform. I had been looking forward to the concert ever since.

When we got to the venue last Friday, we were seated near the wall on stage right. Having enjoyed Sexsmith’s concerts multiple times in the past, I knew that his performance would be full of gorgeous melodies and emotive lyrics presented in his unique, lovely voice. To say a Sexsmith concert is extraordinary is an understatement once one has experienced it in person. We were ready to absorb every note.

