A group of persistent Haralson County property owners may soon get some attention to their road after the county attorney found that it probably is a county road after all.
Ty Dyer, a resident on Rolling Rock Road, has consistently requested that the county adopt the road so that it could be maintained by the county. At each of the County Commission meetings over the last few months, he has relayed the request on behalf of the property owners along the road. At the meeting on Tuesday, he noted again that the county has worked on the road in the past.
The first work the county did on the road included putting up a road sign and stop sign in January 2003. County crews stopped working on the road in October 2020, Dyer said.
Attorney David Mecklin said that in his research he had found that there is a “very good likelihood that it already is a county road.”
“Seventeen-hundred, ninety five point two-zero feet is already on the DOT maps as being a county road,” Mecklin said.
Dyer said he was unsure how many feet along the road the residents were requesting become county property, but he said it was from 104 Rolling Rock Road to 185 Rolling Rock Road.
“The county maintained the road up to my gate,” Dyer said.
He had donated property to the county to allow for a right of way and expected that to then allow his property to be included as part of the county road, Dyer said.
He had also collected signatures from every property owner with property adjoining the road, promising to donate enough land to the county to have 60-feet of right away along the road.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said that the county would still request those donations.
“It won’t be mandatory,” Ridley said. “But we would like to have it.”
Dyer answered, “We’d like y’all to maintain the road.”
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a wine license for Crafty Rabbit Meadery at 212 Nix Road. The new meadery, just outside of Bremen, was formerly a wedding venue. But Lora Lepley, one of the owners of the business, said it would only host events promoting its own wine under the new license. After the meeting, Lepley said the meadery should open in late September or early October, once the business secures its state wine license.
In addition, commissioners re-appointed Carole Garner to the Board of Assessors for a six-year term. Haralson County Chief Appraiser Bob McPherson requested Garner be reappointed.
“She is certified. She is willing,” McPherson said. “She brings a lot of knowledge to the table.”
