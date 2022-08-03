UWG theatre alum plays in "The Color Purple"

University of West Georgia theatre alumnus Terrence Smith (far left) is pictured with other members of the cast of Oprah Winfrey’s production of “The Color Purple.” Smith plays Adam, the son of protagonist and narrator Celie.

“I can’t believe I’m here.”

University of West Georgia theatre alumnus Terrence J. Smith ’14 thought this to himself many times during his first day on set of “The Color Purple.” In this musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the struggles of an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s, Smith plays Adam, son of protagonist and narrator Celie.

