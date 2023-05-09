Carroll County Fire Marshal Robert Nicholas “Nic” Turner, age 36, of Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica, GA passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 in Emory Hospital following a brief illness.
Nic was born March 25, 1987 in Augusta, GA. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and attended the University of West Georgia. He began working as a firefighter with the Carroll County Fire Department in 2006 and became Fire Marshal for Carroll County in 2019. He was also a paramedic with West Georgia Ambulance Service.
Nic was a devoted husband and father who loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed boating, board games, and traveling as well as cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. He was proud to be an Assistant Wrestling Coach for Bay Springs Middle School in Villa Rica and had been a brewmaster with 3 Brothers Brewing. Although Catholic, he attended First United Methodist Church of Villa Rica with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Lauren Sheppard Turner of Villa Rica; his daughter, Elle Turner; his son, Luca Turner; his parents, Angela Turner of North Augusta, SC and Jeff Turner of Douglasville; his brothers and sister-in-law, Ross and Katrina Turner of Hawaii and Anthony Turner of Douglasville; his grandmother, Alina Pagano of North Augusta, SC; his aunt Lisa Pagano of North Augusta, SC; and his uncle, Tony Pagano, of North Augusta, SC.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. from Midway Church in Villa Rica with Rev. Beau Swafford officiating. Mr. Gary Thomas will deliver the Eulogy.
The family encourages those attending to wear their Fire Department, University of Georgia, or Villa Rica attire.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jay Whitlock, Michael Whitlock, Tyson Whitlock. An honorary escort will be provided by the Carroll County Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the GA FF Burn Foundation at gfbf.org in memory of Nick.
