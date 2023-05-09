Robert Nicholas “Nic” Turner

Carroll County Fire Marshal Robert Nicholas “Nic” Turner, age 36, of Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica, GA passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 in Emory Hospital following a brief illness.

Nic was born March 25, 1987 in Augusta, GA. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and attended the University of West Georgia. He began working as a firefighter with the Carroll County Fire Department in 2006 and became Fire Marshal for Carroll County in 2019. He was also a paramedic with West Georgia Ambulance Service.

