Recently my friend, former mayor, Micajah Bagwell, passed away. He was a fine Christian man, a family man, and a good citizen. I wanted to mark his passing because of what he did for the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa.
As some of you may know, the board of the West Georgia Museum always has the current mayor on the board. It was set up that way. When the museum was conceived in 1989, Micajah Bagwell was our mayor. I was asked to submit 15 names of people who I thought would make good board members. Of those 15 people the Tallapoosa City Council chose eight people. Being the mayor at the time, Micajah was automatically one of the eight.
With the help of Benny Tolbert, president of the bank at the time, the Wright Brothers and Gordon Heath donated the old Smith’s laundry building as a home for the museum and the museum was on its way.
Mayor Bagwell, with the help of city manager, Phillip Eidson, got the city to loan the museum seed money to get started. In two years this seed money was paid back.
Mayor Bagwell and his company renovated the old laundry building to help the museum to get ahead. He also arranged for the museum board members to take a trip to Pike County, Alabama, to visit their tremendous Historical Museum. Mayor Bagwell kept adding and repairing things, and because of his unceasing work, the museum was able to open on July 4, 1990.
Micajah Bagwell served as mayor of Tallapoosa for two terms, and even after his two terms were done, he and his faithful wife, JoAnn, volunteered to keep the museum open on Thanksgiving and other holidays. Were it not for his interest and help the West Georgia Museum would have had a shaky start.
God rest your soul, Micajah Bagwell. May you rest in peace friend.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
