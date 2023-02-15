Richard Brown Carter, age 88 of Buchanan, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in a local hospital. Born on October 30, 1934, in Buchanan, he was the son of the late Russell "Bud" Carter and the late Grace Brown Carter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Carter and Ralph Carter.

After graduating Buchanan High School, Richard proudly served in the US Army. He then attended and graduated West Georgia College, continued his college education and completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Working as a mechanical engineer, Richard spent and retired with over 40 years of service with the American Can Company in Forest Park. Even after his retirement, he continued to work, working in his yard, fixing whatever needed fixing, and cutting hay. Until his health declined, Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed watching football, especially his Georgia Bulldogs, and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Buchanan.

