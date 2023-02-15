Richard Brown Carter, age 88 of Buchanan, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in a local hospital. Born on October 30, 1934, in Buchanan, he was the son of the late Russell "Bud" Carter and the late Grace Brown Carter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Carter and Ralph Carter.
After graduating Buchanan High School, Richard proudly served in the US Army. He then attended and graduated West Georgia College, continued his college education and completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Working as a mechanical engineer, Richard spent and retired with over 40 years of service with the American Can Company in Forest Park. Even after his retirement, he continued to work, working in his yard, fixing whatever needed fixing, and cutting hay. Until his health declined, Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed watching football, especially his Georgia Bulldogs, and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Buchanan.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years, Sonya Goldin Carter of Buchanan; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Nick Masson of Buchanan; Valerie and Glenn Lampien of Jasper; and Beth Carter of Chattahoochee Hills; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Billy Joe Ayers of Buchanan. Also surviving are his grandchildren , Brandon (Erin Digby) Brown, Hilary (Jeff) Helton, Christopher (Kristiann) Lampien, and Jessica (Warren) Tucker; his precious great grandchildren, Nicole, Katie, Blake, Shiloh, Harlan, Forrest, Canaan, and Galilee; his faithful companion, Rascal; and many other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Richard Carter will be conducted on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., from the First Baptist Church of Buchanan with Rev. Allen Wilburn and Rev. Kevin Ayers officiating. Interment will follow in the Buchanan City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Christopher Lampien, Brandon Brown, Blake Brown, Jeff Helton, Randy Carter and Keith Ayers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at the First Baptist Church from Noon until the funeral hour .
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Richard Carter’s name be sent to the First Baptist Church of Buchanan Youth Group, PO Box 485, Buchanan, GA 30113
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Carter family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.