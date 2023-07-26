The Tallapoosa City Council met for their monthly work session Monday night to discuss city improvements.
The application of alcohol ordinance, urgent rezoning amendments in response to a state law change, and steps required to end the moratorium on building permits were among the agenda items addressed.
The meeting began with Mayor Brett Jones discussing the alcohol ordinance, specifically the setbacks and distance requirements, as well as the preferred zone ordinance amendment for distilled spirits. Special permits that must be approved by the council were mentioned in efforts to complete documentation, as well as whether the application for permits must be approved by the planning commissioners after approval by the council.
Jones specifically stated that when it comes to rezoning, anything that comes in must stay off the main highway in order to protect residential property.
“They can’t bring their traffic and trucks on residential streets to get to their property,” said Jones.
Mayor Jones then addressed rezoning amendments. Council members discussed the government’s initiative in multi-family residential zoning changes, which will take approximately six months to complete in order to comply with the new amendment. Jones explained that the new amendment would not affect affordable housing, and it would not follow in the footsteps of areas like Oregon, which implemented single-family residential zoning a few years ago.
With this new amendment, council members also discussed how the definition of affordable housing differs for each individual.
Lastly, council members discussed steps needed to end the moratorium on building permits, with Jones stating that additional steps should be included in what they allow to be built within city limits from building codes, subdivisions, and zoning.
Within subdivisions, safety concerns were discussed, with houses being built next to each other in the event of a fire that could easily spread. Currently, one acre is allowed between properties. Those with less than one acre of land, on the other hand, have plenty of room to expand.
Mayor Jones stated that the houses should be built in the same style as the others in the area.
Along with subdivisions, certain measurements for the structure of residential property were taken into account, ranging from the dimensions of a bathroom door to a driveway for both internal and external houses. The council decided that 36 inches minimum doors for the main entrance, bedroom, and exits would suffice. With the size of the lots, it was suggested that garage doors be attached to the house so that structures do not appear too close together.
Also, because some driveways may be connected to external driveways on busy roads, a minimum driveway of 12 feet was discussed.
In terms of sidewalks, new developments have sidewalks that extend into the subdivision. These developments were taken under consideration to make the city safe and comfortable for everyone.
“Whatever we need to do to make sure our residential homes are protected, safe, and sound and not being intruded,” said Jones.
