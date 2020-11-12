There is a new tutor in the Haralson County elementary schools and the children all love him — his focused attention, his floppy ears, his spotted coat — Rex, the read dog, is always ready for a good book.
Rex is a labradoodle and a rescue dog. He came to live with Buchanan Elementary School third-grade math, science and social studies teacher, Angel Peugh, in the spring and it changed both their lives. Peugh runs a foster program for dogs through Hootie’s Haven Animal Rescue in Cedartown.
“I’ve done training in the past,” she said. “I try to always let my fosters leave with something that’s going to help them find a home or stay in a home.”
Dogs are a passion of hers and she’s wanted to train a therapy dog for the classroom for years.
“Being able to combine the two, dogs and children together,” Peugh said of her desire to train a therapy dog. “You learn so much from a dog.”
But a dog with the right temperament and personality wasn’t easy to find. Then, she met Rex. He was 8 months old when he came to her in March, Peugh said. Soon after she got him, Peugh realized that with the right training, he could be a good therapy dog. He was outgoing, loyal, loved children and had a fun personality. So, she started the therapy dog training, added a certification for read dog, and five months later, he was ready. It took just a little more time to get him in the classroom, she said.
She approached Buchanan Principal Ethelyn Johnson and Assistant Principal Kathy Campbell with the offer to bring Rex into the school to work, at no charge to the system. It turns out they were just as excited about the prospect as she was.
“We thought this would be a wonderful opportunity for Haralson County students,” Johnson said.
Campbell agreed.
“Literacy is a huge push in our district right now,” she said, adding that what Rex is doing goes right along with that focus.
Together, they approached West Haralson Elementary School Principal Brandi Johnson and then Superintendent Jerry Bell with the idea. In October, after everything was approved, Rex began working at Buchanan Elementary and a schedule was worked out to share him with West Haralson. He works at West Haralson on Tuesdays and Fridays and at Buchanan on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Campbell said she had never seen a dog trained to work with students who are having difficulty reading.
“That has been quite amazing, to watch him with the kids reading,” she said.
He will lay attentively as the children read and if they stop or falter, he will nudge the book as if to ask them to keep reading, Campbell said.
“We’ve had students who would not read for five minutes, and one child read for 20 minutes at one time with Rex by his side,” Ethelyn Johnson said.
Campbell, who handles the scheduling, said the dog is a busy staff member without much down time. She has to schedule in a two hour break for him each day.
“He stays on his schedule,” she said. “I send out a calendar and (teachers) sign up for what days and what times they want.”
The teachers fight for those spots because once they’ve had him in the classroom, they can see what an impact he makes, Campbell added.
West Haralson Principal Brandi Johnson said that Rex doesn’t just go to classrooms for reading. A visit from Rex can be a reward for students that have had particularly good behavior, or he can be a motivation for students to finish projects when they are told they can pet him after they are done. Rex can even sense when students are frustrated, she added.
One child in Angel Peugh’s math class who was having a difficult time would get stressed when the other children finished their work before her. Rex sensed it and went to lay beside her until she finished, Johnson said. That connection helped calm the student, she said.
Jensen Stanley, a fourth grader at West Haralson, said he hadn’t read with Rex until Tuesday, but he’d been in other classes with him.
“He’ll walk around and chill with us,” Stanley said as Rex lounged near where Stanley was kneeling. “He’s a good dog.”
Rex is much more than a read dog, Stanley’s principal, Brandi Johnson said.
“When he first came here, we called him Rex, the read dog,” she said. “But now we just call him Rex, the Rebel dog.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.