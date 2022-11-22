Brooklyn, New York's Billy Joel released his fifth album, “The Stranger”, on September 29, 1977. It proved to be his breakthrough album containing multiple hit singles and ultimately putting him on the popular musical map. He had scored a hit four years earlier with “Piano Man” a single that peaked at #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, but further fame eluded Joel in the ensuing years. The possibility of being dropped from his label, Columbia Records, made “The Stranger” an important make-or-break release.

One might think that such pressure would be the reason behind the composition of such memorable tracks as “Just The Way You Are”, the album's highest-charting single, reaching #3 on Febuary 18, 1978, but Joel is dismissive of singles as the way to hear his best work. At the time of the recording, he even considered leaving that particular song off the record, thinking it was too different from the rest of the album. In an interview from September of this year about the album with radio programmer Redbeard on IntheStudio.net, he eschews the idea of the hit single, preferring the album as a format of its own.

Trending Videos