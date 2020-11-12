This month I am beginning my sixth month in retirement. It surprises me that it’s been six months. Like anyone retiring, I thoroughly considered the notion for several months. I weighed the actual date (March, April, May). I weighed the effect of the timing on my co-workers. I weighed the consequences for my replacement and the start of a new school year. And I had little to no knowledge of any of that in reality. However, I did ponder it for a long time until finally, my boss said, “Do what’s best for you and your situation.”
So June 1 became my retirement day. Most often retirements involve celebrations. Mine felt like a sneak out since there was literally no one on campus the day I removed all my personal belongings from the office. Because of the coronavirus shutdown, many retirees walked out without a celebration. It was more than a little sad, I will admit.
As a teacher of 20 years, I am accustomed to having June and July as unstructured days — little schedule, few commitments, leisure time to travel. The beginning of retirement felt like a typical summer. As the summer marched on toward August, I wondered if I would feel the urge to buy school supplies and return to school. Much to my surprise that urge to buy crayons and notebooks was vaguely apparent (I resisted) but the urge to return to school was nowhere to be seen. I watched from my easy chair as parents drove by our house after dropping their kids off at Jones Elementary without any desire to be in the hustle and bustle of the first days of school.
Several of my retired friends told me it took them months (and one case five years) to adjust to being retired. They told me they felt lost, depressed, unfocused and lethargic. Research shows these are common side effects, if you will, of retiring. It makes sense. All those years, there was a plan, tasks to perform, a schedule to follow. And then suddenly, there’s not.
I must admit that I miss the social exchange that work provided for me. I am very much a social creature and need that exchange. With the restrictions that coronavirus has placed on all of us, I do not have the outlet for social exchange that I’d like.
Before I retired I made plans — join a Bible study, commit to a writing group, find a book club, continue with the fiddle. I have done all of those things. However, it’s been virtual with very little exception. Zoom meetings as everyone has experienced are not the same as face-to-face encounters. It’s a substitute, but only a substitute.
Most, if not all, of our previous leisure activities — square dancing, concerts, music festivals — have ceased. I can’t envision the date when the square dance crowd will feel comfortable again holding hands, swinging face-to-face in a do-si-do and giving a yellow rock. Concerts have returned with limited scheduling, but the audiences are lower numbers.
It’s not every year a person retires. It’s not every year a person retires during a pandemic. I’ll have stories to tell the next generation when someone asks “What was it like during the 2020 pandemic?” I can then pull out my journal where I faithfully recorded the stats, our inactivity, and reaction to the daily news and recall the retirement year that began like no other.
The current plan is to keep walking, keep fiddling, keep reading, keep writing. Continue to enjoy the flow of school traffic from my easy chair.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her families time in Africa.
