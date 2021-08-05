One area resident concerned with the state of his road has asked the Haralson County Commission to adopt the street and maintain it as it has in the past.
“The problem that we’re having is that we’ve had the county maintain the road for this many years and now the road’s in the condition that it’d be hard for EMS to get back there and help somebody,” said Ty Dyer.
Dyer, who lives on Rolling Rock Road in the Temple area of the county, said that he spoke to Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley and was told that he needed to have a petition signed by all the residents on the road asking that the street be adopted by the county. He did bring the petition signed by the nine residents, but he also presented a copy of a letter he received from then-Commission Chairman Allen Poole in 2016 stating that he was to stop working on portions of the road that were county road.
The county had maintained the gravel road for about 20 years, Dyer said. Then, the residents were told that it wasn’t a county road and the county could no longer maintain it, he added. In 2017, he deeded the portion of the road that had been his private driveway to the county in an effort to dispel any confusion about the road’s ownership, Dyer said.
“As each administration changes, it changes the maintenance of the road,” Dyer said. “That’s not fair to the residents.”
Terry Edwards, director of the county’s Road Department confirmed that the county had at times maintained the road.
“Some of the situations that I inherited are the way things used to be,” Edwards said. “Doing my due diligence in my job, I just wanted to make sure that everything was proper and legal before I put county equipment on that property.”
Ridley agreed, stating that he wouldn’t allow county equipment on private property.
Commissioner Jamie Brown said it appears as if the county did take responsibility for the road at some point in time, though.
Commissioner Ryan Farmer asked if the fact that the county had maintained the road in the past would have any repercussions.
There is potential for a lawsuit, David Mecklin, the county attorney, answered.
Mecklin suggested that the county find out what condition the road is in before making any decision about adopting it.
The commissioners charged Edwards with doing an inspection of the road and presenting the results at the commissioners’ work session on Aug. 17.
In other business commissioners:
- hosted a public hearing for a beer and wine license for the former County Crossing at 925 Highway 120. The license had lapsed in 2018 when the business closed, and the owner was asking that it be renewed. After the hearing at which nobody spoke against the license, the commissioners unanimously approved the license.
- approved the county’s participation in a cooperative agreement with Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal for applying for two different types of broadband grants of about $5.7 million each. The commissioners additionally approved a letter acknowledging its intention to provide a 10% match for a grant, if awarded, and to authorize the Haralson County Development Authority as the organization of representation for the county in the grant.
- approved 4-1 with Commissioner David Tarpley voting no to upgrading the security cameras at the Haralson County Recreation Department. The cost of the upgrades was $4,880 and an additional $7 to $9 for the monthly fee. The upgrades would be purchased through Redbird which originally installed the system. Mike Daniel, director of the department said he would not be able to pay for the upgrades from his allocated budget. Tarpley objected to the request coming so soon after the budget had been approved.
- tabled the surveillance bids for the Haralson County Courthouse stating that the bid process may have been flawed.
- discussed a purchase of body cameras for the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office after it was discovered that the $48,000 purchase also included a $22,000 annual fee for the next five years. Ridley said that put the price above what he and a department head could approve without Commission approval. The commissioners requested the county attorney review the contract for the purchase. Sheriff Stacy Williams was not at the meeting to comment on the purchase. The purchase was to be made with special purpose local option sales tax revenue. The Sheriff’s Office does have SPLOST funds available, Chief Financial Officer Don Johnson had told the commissioners.
heard from Ridley that the county tax digest had been received and that the commission would set the millage rate later this month.
