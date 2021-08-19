At their work session on Tuesday, Haralson commissioners heard again from a resident who would like Rolling Rock Road to be adopted as a county road.
Ty Dyer had spoken to commissioners about the issue at their meeting two weeks ago. Dyer reiterated the two things that county attorney David Mecklin had previously said the commissioners needed to know before voting on the request — what it will take to bring the road up to county standards and the process to legally adopt the road.
He asked what the progress had been made on the request.
Mecklin did not attend the work session. Attorney Avery Jackson, who attended in his place, said he did not know what progress Mecklin had made in reviewing the legal process to adopt a road.
“I was not aware of that issue,” Jackson said.
He added that he was sure that information would be available for the commissioners at their next meeting on Aug. 31.
Dyer then asked if the county had received an analysis of the road from the road department.
“Not at this time,” said Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley. “I think you’ve met with two or three commissioners; I’ve been out there. Terry (Daniel, director of the road department) has been out there. Commissioner (John) Daniel and I believe Commissioner (Jamie) Brown, too. We’re trying to educate ourselves to make a decision.”
Dyer asked what else the Council needed to move forward.
“In the petition that we brought forth, everyone signed giving a 60-foot right of way,” Dyer said. “We’re trying to do what we can as residents to be proactive and work with the county as much as we can, so the county works with us.”
He asked if something would be needed beyond that. Jackson replied that a legal deed would be necessary, but he suggested that the property owners wait to sign a formal deeds until after the county votes on the request. At that time, if the county decides to move forward, a deed could be circulated to all the landowners.
“Every neighboring land owner that has land adjacent to the road way would need to sign the right of way,” Jackson said.
That seemed to concern Dyer.
“We live in a democratic society, correct? And you know there’s always one that wants to go against every one else, or there’s always one that doesn’t want to participate. Like, for example, I believe we have a five-member board here that votes for the good of the county,” Dyer said. “If we have nine residents voting yes and one resident voting no, why would we not get the same democratic opportunities as y’all do as a board?”
Jackson said a community cannot take property away from one landowner to benefit the other landowners. Dyer then asked about eminent domain.
“Eminent domain law’s a very complicated process,” Jackson said. “But it involves compensating landowners for taking their land for public use.”
The commissioners also heard that Carole Garner’s six-year term on the Board of Assessors will expire on Sept. 3. Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said that the board members would like to see her reappointed.
“That position takes a good amount of schooling and she has it all,” Ridley said “She’s certified in that position.”
He added that if the commissioners would like to nominate someone else, they would have that opportunity at the next meeting.
Additionally, Don Johnson, finance officer for the county, told them that a final budget amendment would be on the agenda of the special meeting on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. for the millage rate hearing. Nearly every department was included in the budget amendment, he said.
“This adjusts everything, adding the bonuses that were given out and the raises,” Johnson said.
It also included some extra equipment that was purchased during the year, but not included in the original budget.
