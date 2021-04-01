Sheriff Stacy Williams asked the Haralson County Commission to again consider allocating a state-allowed stipend to the county’s constitutional officers for expenses that aren’t included in department budgets.
The commissioners considered the request at a meeting in January but failed to approve it with a vote of 2-1. At least three commissioners, a quorum of the five-member board, would have had to vote yes in order for the request to be approved.
Commissioner David Tarpley, though, voted against the proposal, stating that he would prefer to consider the stipend as part of the upcoming budget, which will take effect in July; and Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley abstained from the vote because if the stipend is approved, it would mean he also would receive an increase in salary.
Haralson County Clerk Alison Palmer said that the pay schedule in the county gives the county chairman the highest salary of local elected officials and so Ridley is to receive $2,500 more than the sheriff.
“So if you do anything to the sheriff’s pay, you are automatically doing something to the chairman’s pay,” Palmer said.
After the District 4 Commission seat was filled in the March election, Williams thought it was a good time for the commissioners to revisit the request, he told them at their work session.
Williams is one of four constitutional officers in the county, including the judge of Probate Court, tax commissioner and clerk of Superior Court. The money can be used for a variety of purposes that aren’t necessarily covered in the budget, Williams said.
“I represent the Sheriff’s Office,” Williams said, “You go out and do a business meeting, I might pick up the tab.”
Haralson County Clerk of Superior Courts Amy Muse said if the commissioners approve the allocation, she would use the money for office expenses including a water dispenser for the office. Currently, the office has no hot water available for making things like tea, and that would be something the staff would like, she said.
“I certainly think it’s a benefit to the ladies who work here and the ladies here work extremely hard,” Muse said.
But the money would also benefit the tax payers by providing little things that could make the office run more smoothly, she said.
She and Natasha Pope, Haralson County tax commissioner, had attended the January Commission meeting in support of the sheriff’s request.
Probate Judge Eddie Hulsey said that although the stipend has been available by state law for a number of years, he has never requested the money. Instead he paid out of his own pocket for some incidentals he thought were necessary for the office. For example, he has purchased hand sanitizer for the office during the pandemic. It was never a large amount of money, he said.
“That’s what I think it was designed for,” Hulsey said. “It’s akin, there was some money that allocated to the teachers I think occasionally to allow them to get little incidental items for the classrooms that would benefit the classroom.”
If the stipend did come to him Hulsey said he would use what he thought was necessary and return the rest to the county treasury, he said.
“Just because it’s allocated, doesn’t mean that it has to be spent,” he said. “The main goal is to give the tax payer the most efficient government that we can at the best cost possible.”
The next Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.