Those of us who enjoy old time rock and roll always remember the significance of Feb. 3. In rock lore, it’s known as “The Day the Music Died.” It was the day in 1959 when rock stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson died in an Iowa chartered plane crash, along with the 21-year-old pilot, Roger Peterson.
Like every major historic event in my lifetime, I remember where I was when I first heard the news. I was outside playing basketball, after school, when someone joined the game and said they had just heard it on the news.
The musicians had played a Feb. 2 show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, on a tour that was billed as The Winter Dance Party. The tour traveled through the frozen upper midwest in old renovated school buses, which often lost their heat or broke down on the highway. Holly decided to charter a plane and make it early to the next gig in Morehead, Minnesota. He wanted to get some rest in a heated room and do some laundry.
How the three particular rockers ended up on the plane is among the greatest rock and roll stories. Holly had originally intended the flight to be for himself; his guitarist, Tommy Allsup; and his bass player, Waylon Jennings (who later became a country music star on his own).
Jennings gave up his seat to Richardson, who was suffering from the flu and wanted to get off the ice cold bus. Allsup gave up his seat, after losing a coin toss with Valens, who kept bugging Allsup for the seat. Rock singer Dion DiMucci, who was also on the tour, said he was earlier offered a seat by Holly, but turned it down when he found out the cost for each rider would be $36. He recalled that’s what his family paid for house rent when he was growing up and decided that was just too much.
The plane took off after midnight on Feb. 3, into a heavy snowfall. It crashed less than eight miles from the Mason City airport, plowing at high speed into a cornfield. All occupants died instantly, the coroner ruled. A National Transportation Safety Board investigation ruled the crash was caused by pilot error and the lack of visibility in the snow storm. The pilot was not certified for instrument flying and investigators speculated he may not have been familiar with the plane’s gyroscope, which showed the horizon opposite to the one Peterson usually used. He may have thought the plane was climbing when it was actually heading toward the ground.
Every year on Feb. 3, the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, where the 1959 show was staged, holds a Winter Dance Party commemorative show. This year’s show headliner is Don McLean, who wrote and sang the famous “American Pie” song, which coined the term, “The Day the Music Died.” The commemorative tribute has been held every year since 1979. Many of the original surviving musicians have appeared in the shows. Holly’s original band members from that 1959 tour have all died. Jennings passed away in 2002 and Allsup in 2017. The band’s drummer, Carl Bunch, who missed the Clear Lake show because he was in the hospital with frostbitten feet, died in 2011.
It boggles my mind to think of those kids, turning out in the freezing weather, to attend that Monday night show. Many were taken to the site by their parents. Tickets cost $1.25 each.
As I write this column, I notice that the current Clear Lake temperature is only 2 degrees above zero, and the high for the day was only 7 degrees F. And attendees to this year’s show will be paying a little more for attendance. Ticket prices range from $39 to $55.
It’s been 63 years now and lots has changed. But, sometimes to me, it seems like yesterday.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
