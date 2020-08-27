Texas Blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan died 30 years ago today in a helicopter crash in East Troy, Wisconsin, following a concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
He and his band had been the opening act for Eric Clapton. Vaughan, the pilot of the aircraft, flew into a ski hill shortly after taking off, just after 1 a.m. Vaughan and the other passengers, who were members of Clapton’s entourage, died instantly.
I was in my senior year of college when the tragedy was reported. It came as a huge shock to me. Everyone music fan I knew mourned his loss, particularly my friends who were guitarists. Those familiar with Vaughan’s music knew he was a fiery, masterful guitar player; but unlike other musicians of the era, Vaughan had a singular style that would eventually be emulated by countless others. He was only 35 when the tragedy occurred. In many ways, it still seems incredible that he was taken from us so young, and that he never lived to see the pinnacle of his music’s success.
My first exposure to Vaughan was when I was shopping at The Record Bar in East Gate Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1984. That particular evening, Vaughan’s just-released album, “Couldn’t Stand the Weather,” with his backing duo, Double Trouble, was playing in the store. When I heard the songs, I was struck by how technically brilliant yet emotionally raw the guitar sounded. The band as a whole demonstrated an exciting interplay between them.
Listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble that first night, I could tell that they rocked as hard as the heaviest bands I liked, but they did not succumb to the production of Hard Rock or Heavy Metal. The sound they produced seemed more organic, somehow more refined, and yet they had an earnestness to their delivery.
Vaughan had been inspired by Blues legend Albert King but with an approach that seemed to be filtered through the hard rock of Jimi Hendrix.
Hendrix was one of Vaughan’s primary influences, and the cover of “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)” on that 1984 album still seems to exceed Hendrix’s version for stinging delivery. It has a beefier sound, and is more direct because it sounds like a live band recording rather than a multi-tracked song as Hendrix was known to create. Closing out side one of the album, the song was probably one of the reasons I decided I must buy the record that night.
A couple of years later, two of my high school music buddies, Edwin and Bill, found out that Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble would be playing on Valentine’s Day at the Alumni Gymnasium on the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus. We all got tickets and drove the hour north to the concert, and it proved to be a life-changing event for us on multiple levels.
The opening performer on the tour was a Texas guitarist whom Vaughan revered nearly as much as King and Hendrix: Lonnie Mack. Vaughan had recently produced an album for Mack and had been known to cover Mack’s signature song “Wham!” in concert. We enjoyed seeing Mack warm up the crowd and play his own kind of Blues, knowing that he had Vaughan’s seal of approval.
When Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble took the stage, they literally demanded all the attention a full-house audience could give. Blazing through a set that included all the songs we wanted hear and more, Edwin, Bill, and I got schooled on what a command performance was all about.
“Did ya’ll buy your sweethearts flowers?” Vaughan asked the Valentine’s Day audience. In response to a roar in the affirmative, he answered, “Me too.” We laughed at how such a simple interaction sounded so cool coming from Vaughan.
Listening back to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble today, I realize that seeing him that night with my friends was a cornerstone event in my musical life. I am sure anyone who ever saw them or loved their albums shares this feeling.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
