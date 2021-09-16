All over Haralson County on Friday and Saturday, people were remembering a Sept. 11 from 20 years earlier, when the United States was attacked and pulled into a religious war in a far away country that many people couldn’t find on a map if they were quizzed.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Islamic terrorists from the al-Qaeda organization highjacked four airplanes carrying commuters and crashed two into the Twin Towers in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Passengers on the fourth plane found out what happened on the other planes and fought back, causing the plane to crash into a field in Pennsylvania rather than it’s presumed target, the nation’s capitol.
In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks including the highjackers, first responders, people in the towers and the Pentagon and the passengers on the planes.
Less than one month later, the United States began a war in Afghanistan to push the Taliban, a religious-political group, out of power in the country after it refused to turn over Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda. Just this month, U.S. military began a withdrawal from Afghanistan and Taliban returned to power.
Ask nearly anyone over the age of 30 in our country where they were when the attacks took place and they will launch into the story of how they heard the news, the helplessness, anger and fear they felt and how they saw our country come together in the wake of the attacks.
But after 20 years, there are generations of people who know the day only by the stories they have heard.
On the campuses of Bremen High School, Bremen Middle School and Bremen Academy students commemorated the 9/11 by learning about the events of the day.
But having grown up in a country that had already adjusted policies both overseas and domestically to prevent further attacks, they don’t completely comprehend the changes it wrought on the United States, said System Superintendent David Hicks.
Jade Lewis, secretary of the Student Council at Bremen High School, said she had learned about the event at home. She had family in New York City that day, all of whom were able to evacuate, Lewis said. But because of that, she’s heard personal stories of the horrors of that day.
“My mom talks about it a lot,” Lewis said. “She had just moved down here when it happened.”
Addy Wade, a freshman at the high school, said when she hears about 9/11 her first thoughts are Twin Towers and terrorists.
“It makes me sad, very sad that many people lost their lives,” Wade said.
She said she learned an overview of the event, but not anything in depth or about its effects on the country.
Bremen High School Principal Tim Huff noted that not a single student in the system was alive when the attacks happened. To them, he said, it’s just another part of history. To try to make the students feel the events more personally, he tells them the story of how he saw the events unfold — in a classroom full of students during a surprise baby shower for his at the time unborn child. They all watched the news reports together, Huff said.
The school has an event every year around the time of the attacks to teach the students about patriotism, Huff said. This year, the school had invited local first responders to lunch and a short program. They came from as far away as Cobb County. Dion White, a firefighter with the Cobb County Fire Department, was invited by his cousin, BHS student Sara Nicholson.
“It’s just something that lets you know the community keeps in touch,” White said. “It’s just good to know they don’t forget it.”
Today’s students can find myriad sources about the events and the heroes who emerged, including the first responders who tirelessly worked to rescue some 20,0000 survivors, even to the point of sacrificing their own lives.
Among the dead that day were 343 firefighters.
Jason Hurley, Bremen fire chief, one of the first responders attending the event at Bremen High School, said the rescue of the people in the Pentagon and the Twin Towers was one of the largest ever attempted in this country and it changed the perception of what a firefighter does.
“It kind of showed people the sacrifices that everyday Americans were willing to make for their fellow man,” Hurley said. “It’s the first time, after that, that federal funding was available to fire departments and available to EMS response agencies and things like that that would allow them to be better prepared for those types of incidents.”
But just as amazing was the way Americans came together after the attacks, he said.
“There was no division on 9/12,” Hurley said. “That was an amazing thing to see.”
While the High School was having its program, Bremen Middle School and Academy were also teaching students about the event in their own way. Early that morning students brought out flags and placed them in the ground to commemorate each person who died that day, said Ashley McGill, assistant principal at the schools. It was a way to show the enormity of the lives lost in the attacks.
After the flags were placed, she said, the students returned to class to participate in activities memorializing the individuals who died and honoring the first responders who helped save the survivors.
On Saturday, the Haralson County Veterans Association hosted a Patriots Day 5K run and program of remembrance.
“Normally, we have conducted the 5K in conjunction with the Ladies Auxiliary’s Motorcycle Ride on a Saturday around Veterans Day,” said Ely Elefante, one of the organizers of the event. “We decided to do this year’s race on Sept. 11 in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks.”
The race was originally started to raise money for the Association’s scholarship fund, he said. The fund awards a Bremen High School or Haralson County High School senior with a monetary scholarship, Elefante said.
There were 35 runners in the race this year, he said. The race starts at the Haralson County Veterans Memorial Park in Tallapoosa and was preceded by a program.
The park on Robertson Road includes a memorial to those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and during the program, a flag was draped over part of that memorial.
