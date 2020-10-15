Talking Heads’ greatest album, “Remain In Light,” was released on Oct. 8, 1980, reaching number 19 on the Billboard Album Charts in the United States. The album was added to the National Recording Registry in 2017 by the Library of Congress. It includes one of the band’s most well-recognized songs, “Once In A Lifetime,” with its refrain, “Same as it ever was” repeated at the tail of its chorus.
Even if it had not performed as well as it initially did, the album would stand apart from the band’s other albums over its relative 16 years together.
Both drummer Chris Frantz and singer/guitarist David Byrne had come from lives that had been nomadic. Frantz’s father was an Army general, and Byrne’s had moved their family from Scotland as his electrical engineering career dictated, to Canada. Frantz’s girlfriend, Martina Weymouth, shared their experience of moving around, as her father was a vice admiral in the Navy. Frantz and Byrne formed a band called The Artistics, and when that group broke up, Byrne moved to New York, eventually convincing Frantz and Weymouth to join him.
After the move, Weymouth learned to play the bass guitar, and she, along with Byrne and Frantz eventually changed their band name to Talking Heads. They played at CBGB’s, a haven for the beginning of what would be termed punk rock. Along with The Ramones, Television, Blondie and Patti Smith, Talking Heads became a favorite of club owner Hilly Kristal.
The Talking Heads eventually added fourth member Jerry Harrison, who had been a lecturer at Harvard in the field of architecture. He had been in the Modern Lovers, a band fronted by singer/songwriter Jonathan Richman, that had also included future Cars drummer David Robinson.
Talking Heads released their debut album “Talking Heads ‘77,” and its follow-up, 1978’s “More Songs About Buildings and Food,” to wide critical approval. At this point, they were viewed as a group riding the crest of an offshoot of punk rock dubbed New Wave. They had scored a hit single with a subdued, slinky cover of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River,” that made it to number 26 on the Billboard charts.
As that sophomore album had been produced by Brian Eno and Talking Heads, it foreshadowed the third release from the band, 1979’s “Fear of Music.” That album saw the band take on a greater variety of rhythms and tonality thanks to Eno’s involvement. A catalyst to artists such as David Bowie and Robert Fripp, Eno had been an early member of Roxy Music, and was well-known as a composer who specialized in “ambient” music, which focused more on sound textures and musical breadth than popular-oriented songwriting. He formed such a creative bond with Byrne prior to the creation of “Remain In Light” that it might threaten Talking Heads’ future.
The band changed from being a group who performed songs with melodies and guitar laid out by Byrne, and became a group who turned to extensive jamming which would yield arranged songs. This approach was partly due to writer’s block that Byrne was then experiencing, but it was also due to the band’s consumption of African music by Fela Kuti, a sound pallette that Eno had introduced to the band during their sessions of 1979.
“Remain In Light” is at once, rhythmically arresting, dense in its approach to sound, and hypnotic in its delivery. Frantic from the beginning, “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” opens the album with thumping funk bass, scratched out, trebly guitar riffs, and chirping keyboards. Byrne sings both the lead vocal as well as a chorus of voices behind himself in a ghostly blanket, woven in- between the verse vocals.
“All I want is to breathe/won’t you breathe with me?” the chorus sings slowly across the jagged beat.
“Remain In Light” proved to be a breath of fresh air for anyone who thought all rock music sounded the same. The record is that unique moment where invention and inspiration fuse, forming a new artistic approach. It still sounds timelessly impressive.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
