Last week, my bandmate in The Marginal Swingers, Edwin Watkins, uploaded our new release, “Vignettes Du Jour,” on www.bandcamp.com. The title is French for today’s stories. After compiling instrumental recordings of original songs since 2019, we are excited about this new release.
Edwin and I started making home recordings in the mid-1990’s using four track cassette recorders with omnidirectional microphones. We wanted to capture the tunes we played together on guitar and drums. I named our band The Marginal Swingers because neither of us performed with the acuity afforded our musical idols. As we both were longtime fans of rock bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Jayhawks, Neil Young, and The Who, we gravitated to those bands for inspirational cover songs to learn. We found out early on that we could jam for hours without stopping, and we learned about recording techniques through hours of trial and error, before the internet could allow us to remotely work together on music.
We utilized our recorders and filled numerous cassette tapes of sessions for a couple of years. Sometimes, at the end of a day of jamming and recording, Edwin would switch his electric Fender guitar for his acoustic Takamine, and I would switch my sticks for nylon brushes and we would keep going. This enabled us to keep playing while avoiding complaints from neighbors about the noise.
We added several of these impromptu home-recorded moments to an extended play (E.P.) recording session we did in 1997 at our friend Greg Layne’s garage studio in Blackman, Tennessee.
Then we took a 20-year hiatus as we got busy with our respective family relationships and careers outside the band. During 2019, we reconvened at my house in Bremen to have a weekend jam session. I suggested we record ourselves during our sessions since I already had the microphones and a digital recorder set up. We could refer back to the songs as starting points for the next visit at the very least. It would be like old times.
That set in motion a new enthusiasm that has since yielded a wealth of new compositions. It has strengthened our friendship and our musical skills. It has also fueled our mutual enthusiasm for recording.
We now meet about every six months to play and record music together. In between these sessions, we both work on other songs, sometimes with the notion that we will remotely compose them. Other times we record a demo — demonstration song — that we can both use to learn arrangements so that future “live” recordings will be tight and professional-sounding.
This ethic has helped us meet the goal we wanted to achieve two decades earlier: to release original recordings of our compositions. Around early fall last year, Edwin talked to me about officially releasing a set of instrumentals. He sent me songs he had written with programmed drums, and he asked me record acoustic drums on each one.
Along with this, I recorded multiple sets of bare drum tracks and sent them to him. I had not really come up with melodies or chords for these tracks, but I sent them to Edwin through Dropbox, a file-sharing tool on the internet. I told him he could do whatever he wanted with them, but surprisingly, he kept the tracks pretty close to the original takes. He added guitars, bass guitars, and keyboards to the song ideas, and eventually mixed them.
We are both pleased with how the eight total songs hang together as a group. Some of them sound a lot like the touchstone artists from our initial jam sessions in our youth. Others exemplify how we have changed as listeners, looking for inspiration wherever we find it. As catchy as I find many of the songs, I realize that some that are more experimental are equally interesting.
It is really satisfying to have set this goal and see it to fruition. We hope our music will find listeners eager for the next volume we plan to put out in the future. Give “Vignettes Du Jour” a listen and let me know what you think.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
