It is perhaps an odd twist of history that fewer people know the name Lois Curtis than the name of the man she sued. Tommy Olmstead was commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Resources — which in the 1990s oversaw the state’s mental health services — and it is his name by which one of America’s most important civil rights cases for people with disabilities continues to be known.

Olmstead v. LC, or “Olmstead” as it is usually called, was a 1999 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on principles of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Olmstead decision said that people with disabilities — whether mental illness, cognitive impairment or other conditions — could not be institutionalized simply because they have a disability. Further, people with disabilities have a right to receive state-funded services and supports necessary to live in their community.

Trending Videos