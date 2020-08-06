Recently, out of curiosity and maybe boredom, I joined a crowd of folks at the Hubbard estate sale. I think the pull of estate sales might be seeing into the private lives of folks. After all, we were walking through the house with closet doors and cabinets open. It was like a walk into the Hubbard family life. I was early and waited about 10 minutes in line for the door to open. After making the rounds upstairs and downstairs, I went to the kitchen and found the cookbook collection. That’s where I found my treasure — Cabbage Patch Famous Kentucky Recipes. For only $1.
The Famous Kentucky Recipes compiled by the Cabbage Patch Circle of Louisville, Kentucky has a copyright of 1952. This nonprofit Christian organization known as the Cabbage Patch Settlement began to help immigrants settle into their new country hence the name Settlement. Kentucky has several settlement establishments. The Cabbage Patch website states: “Our mission is to equip and empower at-risk children, youth, and their families to be self-sufficient by helping them maximize their economic, educational, emotional, moral, physical, social, and spiritual potential. In 2020, The Patch celebrates its 110th year of changing lives.” As it happens this is located only 4 miles from our daughter’s new apartment in Louisville.
Even before I cooked, I loved reading cookbooks. It’s not such an odd pastime. I know others who do it, too. As I skimmed the book several recipes interested me. Have you had Ring Tum Diddy? The name itself made me want to try it. It’s a concoction of sauteed onions, melted cheese mixed with tomato soup and served on saltine crackers. I must admit that doesn’t sound very appealing. I searched the web and there are variations of it. Some commented that this was a favorite lunch when they were young.
I learned that Cervelat is a sausage. In fact, it’s the national sausage of Switzerland. Louisville fancy ladies served this as an hors-d’oeuvre at luncheons and dinner parties, no doubt.
The recipe for Hentails is similar to our southern version of cheese straws. As are Hot Pippins. But Hot Pippins require a soft cheese known as Pippin. Parogees, you may know, are dumplings from Eastern Europe that are filled with sauerkraut, cheese, potatoes, berries, or jams.
The recipe for fresh turtle soup with sherry has the addition to the title of Pendennis but there is no explanation of this term. Even a web search resulted in no explanation. Any guesses? The recipe requires braised veal bones, onions and carrots, and brown gravy with tomatoes and Bouquet Garni. After three hours of boiling the bones, you then add the turtle meat, diced lemon, grapefruit, and chopped hard-cooked egg. Flavored with sherry wine turtle soup is a delicacy in Louisiana. I have never had turtle soup but the flavor combinations do not sound appealing to my taste.
Kentucky’s answer to Brunswick stew is Burgoo. This thick soup has equal parts pork, veal, beef, lamb, and twice as much hen. Cooked together with potatoes, onions, carrots, baggage, tomato puree, corn, red peppers, okra, lima beans, celery, salt and cayenne, tabasco, A-1 sauce, Worcestershire sauce. The recipe says “Allow to simmer until thick. Burgoo should be very thick but still soup. Stir frequently with a long-handled spoon or wooden paddle during the first part of the cooking and almost constantly after it gets thick. Approximately 10 hours prep time. Serves 25.”
I’ve not had Burgoo but would love to taste it someday. I’ve heard that churches have Burgoo suppers in Kentucky.
The illustrations in the cookbook were almost as entertaining as the recipes. The Wintery Night Pork Chop was illustrated with a pig wrapped in a blanket sitting by the fire. That’s humorous. Other illustrations indicative of the times would be not tolerated today. I will say no more about that.
I learned that Russian Rechauffe is French for leftover and rewarmed food. The recipe in the book and on the web looks like a forerunner to mushroom hamburger helper.
Hobo steak that sounds like an oxymoron was too long to read so unlikely that a hobo would be making it around a campfire. I didn’t finish reading the directions.
Classic Hot Brown Sandwich is the famous lunch treat from Louisville. It’s sliced turkey on toasted bread with Mornay sauce (that’s a Pecorino Romano white sauce.) After it’s broiled, it’s topped with two strips of uncooked bacon and broiled until the bacon is cooked. The Brown Hotel started serving this to dancers who needed renewed energy for some dancing after midnight. I understand that if you visit Louisville, a Hot Brown is required fare.
I have found one mysterious recipe which eludes explanation. Miss Jenny’s Bluegrass Chicken found on page 61 of the cookbook is a concoction of boiled chicken, mushrooms, and a small amount of onion. To this mixture, a mushroom cream sauce is added and it’s pressed into a mold, then steamed. I have not found anyone who has ever heard of this dish.
The bread section had biscuits first then a variety of cornbreads. There were many exciting bread entities.
I must say this last recipe, Timmie’s Chocolate Pie seems a bit of a cheat to me. It calls for melting Hershey Almond Bars in a double boiler and when cool, folding in a half-pint whipping cream. Then you fill a graham cracker crust. That’s how you become famous for your Chocolate Pie at the church suppers.
While in my personal life I am relinquishing many of my material things, this cookbook will find a permanent spot on my shelf for its historical value if not its culinary value. I might even make that chocolate pie one day to impress my friends.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.