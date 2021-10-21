Just last week, Haralson County defeated the defending state champion Callaway Cavaliers by four touchdowns. This week, the Rebels continued with yet another strong win in region play over the Temple Tigers, 49-14.
Haralson began with good field position after a return by Jojo Chandler that put the Rebels on their own 40-yard line. After overcoming a few key 3rd down conversions, Clay Hyatt powered his way into the endzone for a 10-yard rushing score to put the Rebels in the early lead, 7-0.
Temple looked to receive the kickoff to respond, but after the Tigers muffed a kickoff by Frankie Patino, Hyatt immediately went back and ran in a 38-yard rushing score to give the Rebels a two score lead.
Temple caught the next kickoff, and looked to finally respond as they moved into HC territory. However, quarterback Cam Vaughn scrambled to his right and fumbled, and the Rebels had the ball back once again.
The Rebels picked up right where they left off. Wesley Cole scampered for a 55-yard rushing score off left tackle. With that, Temple was down three scores.
The following drive, Haralson’s defense forced a turnover on downs, and Rebel Caiden Hughes got in on the action with yet another rushing TD for the Rebels.
The Rebel defense stepped up once again on the next drive and tipped a Temple punt. Two plays later, Hyatt dropped back to pass and dropped a dime to Wesley Cole for a 36-yard passing TD.
Temple faced a 5 TD deficit with three minutes still left in the first half, but after an impressive downfield catch by Shemar Wicker, Cam Vaughn rushed for a 6-yard TD to put the Tigers on the board just before the half.
Temple looked to continue with that energy after halftime, and the Tigers looked to have a promising drive, but Ethan Bell for the Rebels came up with a sack that knocked the Tigers back and forced another punt. Haralson came back with a 60-yard TD run by Wesley Cole.
Then, the Tigers got something going on offense. Temple capped off a drive with a Vaughn TD pass to Zek Bartee to make the score 42-14 in the middle of the third quarter.
That was not quite enough for the Tigers, however. The Rebels followed the Temple score with one of their own, and with a running clock in the fourth quarter, Haralson County rolled to a second consecutive region victory. The Rebels will be on the road at Heard County next week while Temple travels to Bremen.
