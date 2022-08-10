The renovation of the Haralson County basketball venue has included a new weight room, updated locker rooms, and coming soon a new scoreboard.
The Haralson County Board of Education approved the purchase and installation of new four-sided center court video scoreboard.
“We have been talking about it for really about seven years,” Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell told the board on Tuesday night. “We felt like there was no better time than now during renovation.”
Originally, the plan was to keep a retro look to the new board using the old analog board that utilizes bulbs, but as Bell said, “everything has moved to video-type boards.”
Bell also noted that the board could be utilized to bring in advertising revenues and that not just basketball would use the gym and the scoreboard, but wrestling would also compete in that gymnasium.
The total cost of the board from Watchfire Signs of Danville, Ill. is $239,381.00.
The board will include the standard fields as well as a shot clock which will be a rule implemented this basketball season.
The board approved the request unanimously.
