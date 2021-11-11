It was time. The Bremen Blue Devils traveled to Taylor Memorial Stadium to face the newly crowned champions of region 5AA, the Haralson County Rebels. It was a game that meant nothing as far as playoffs are concerned; no matter what, Haralson would remain region champs, and Bremen would be the fourth seed
But it meant everything for the winning team to have bragging rights for the entire upcoming year. That’s exactly what Haralson County walked away with after a 35-16 win over Bremen.
The game started with back-to-back punts on drives by each team. After these, Bremen proceeded to power the football deep into Rebel territory and capitalized with a field goal from Brody Derringer to put the Blue Devils up early, 3-0.
The Rebels got the ball back and looked to put together a drive, but the Rebels fumbled in Bremen territory and the Blue Devils recovered. Bremen powered their way into the end zone with a rush by Blake Matthews to extend their lead to 10-0 with six and a half minutes left in the first half.
Facing a two-score deficit, Clay Hyatt and the Rebel offense bulldozed down the field, and Hyatt punched it in for the first Rebel score of the night. The game was 10-7 going into the half.
Haralson County was set to get the ball back after the half, but the Rebels muffed the kickoff, and the Blue Devils were set up in Rebel territory yet again. After a strong defensive stand by the Rebels, Bremen’s Derringer tried for a 42-yard field goal, but the kick slid outside the right goal post.
Haralson County came back aggressive. On a third down and one, Hyatt sprang through the line of Blue Devil defenders and outran the entire Bremen secondary for a 71-yard rushing TD to put the Rebels on top for the first time, 14-10.
The Rebel defense forced another three and out from the Blue Devils, and on the following drive, Wesley Cole came up with a key third down conversion reception and a huge 50-yard rushing TD to put the Rebels up by 11 midway through the third quarter.
The Blue Devils were not out of it, however. Bremen made their way down the field with several Matthews runs and a deep lob on third down and long. Matthews punched in another rushing TD. The Blue Devils went for two and were unsuccessful, and the game was 21-16, Haralson still on top.
And Haralson County kept pounding away. On the second play after receiving the kickoff, Hyatt sprinted all the way down the field, this time for a 68 yard score to put the Rebels up by two scores yet again.
On the following Bremen possession, the Blue Devils were again stopped by the Rebel defense on the first three downs. On fourth down and two, Hyatt sped through the line of scrimmage and tackled Bremen’s Matthews behind the line, and the Rebels took over in Bremen territory.
Haralson County took their time moving the ball after that. The Rebels put together a long, rhythmic drive that drained the fourth quarter clock, and Hyatt punched in a one yard TD. The Rebels were up 35-16 with about 7 minutes left in the game.
The Rebel defense stood strong on the following Bremen possession and fought through all four downs to give the ball back to the Haralson offense, and the ball game was over. Haralson County walked away with their first victory over the Bremen Blue Devils since 1997.
