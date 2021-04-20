April 10 saw the live-stream “Albert Bouchard’s Re-Imaginos,” a concert that featured Bouchard’s album of the same name that was released Nov. 6, 2020. He and longtime musical accomplice David Hirschberg played all of the album together as well as multiple songs from Bouchard’s back catalog of compositions. For Bouchard’s fans, it was not to be missed.
Bouchard was a founding member of Long Island, New York’s, Blue Öyster Cult, (BÖC) along with his brother, Joe Bouchard, Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, Eric Bloom, and Allen Lanier. From the band’s beginnings in the latter half of the 1960s, they wrote music utilizing multiple lyrcists with whom they had working relationships. These included writer Richard Meltzer, who wrote the lyrics for their hit singles, “Burnin’ for You” and “Godzilla,” and poet/musician/performer Patti Smith, who wrote lyrics for the singles, “Shooting Shark” and “Career of Evil.” However, the lyricist with the greatest impact across the band’s history would be their original manager Sandy Pearlman.
Pearlman met the band in 1967 at the State University of New York at Stony Brook months after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He heard Bouchard, Roeser, and Lanier jamming along with their other bandmates and offered to manage the group, get them gigs and ultimately share his lyrical compositions with them. They agreed to this, and Pearlman negotiated their signing to Columbia Records in 1971.
While a student of anthropology and sociology at Stony Brook, Pearlman composed the science fiction poetry of “The Soft Doctrines of Imaginos” for which members of BÖC would write music. In fact, the band name itself comes from this text. Many of BÖC’s lyrics derived from the text would appear on various albums.
Following Albert Bouchard’s ouster from BÖC during the tour for the group’s 1981 album “Fire of Unknown Origin,” he began recording music to go with Pearlman’s lyrics from the “Imaginos” concept. It was planned to be Bouchard’s solo album, and he composed the majority of the remaining music for the album himself. Only two songs which were included on BÖC’s third album, “Secret Treaties” now appeared in new forms: “Astronomy,” which was co-written with Bouchard’s brother Joe, and “Blue Öyster Cult,” originally titled “Subhuman,” which featured music composed by Bloom.
The proposed solo album was usurped by Columbia Records and released as BÖC’s final album. The result, 1988’s “Imaginos,” included the original members playing on some of the tracks, and guest stars, Robbie Krieger of the Doors, Joe Satriani, and Aldo Nova. Having spent a great deal of time and financial resources on its creation, the label did little to promote it, and it became an oddity in the catalog.
In 2016, three months after the reunion of Bouchard with his former BÖC bandmates Bloom and Roeser for the 40th anniversary of the group’s breakthrough album, 1976’s “Agents of Fortune,” Pearlman passed away at the age of 72. These events certainly accelerated Bouchard’s decision to revisit the “Imaginos” songs.
“Re-Imaginos” has revised production and is a greater personal statement from Bouchard. The instrumentation allows the songs to demonstrate their depth and melodic beauty more than previously. First single, “Black Telescope,” a Celtic shanty of a song was originally a BÖC song entitled “Workshop of the Telescopes” from their 1972 debut album. Transformed from its original psychedelic form, it sits well with Bouchard’s desire to “make the songs fit (him)” rather than the other way around. “Girl That Love Made Blind,” a new favorite of mine, was left off the first version of “Imaginos.” Peculiar in its instrumentation, it has terrific harmonized vocals from Bouchard over a loping shuffle rhythm with hypnotic chorus. A stylistic departure from the other songs in many ways, I think it stands out as true gem.
“Albert Bouchard’s Re-Imaginos” demonstrates well-crafted melodicism, but it also underscores the determination Bouchard had to see it through to completion. It was a labor of love. As he and Pearlman planned for, volume two of the music is already in the works. I can hardly wait to hear it.
