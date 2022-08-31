Retired Sergeant and Tallapoosa City Councilman, Raymond Carroll Ballew, age 71, passed away peacefully August 18, 2022. He was born February 26, 1951 in Tallapoosa to the late Jack Raymond Ballew and Meda Bentley Ballew. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Ballew.
Raymond was one of a kind. He served the Tallapoosa Police Department for 39 years, from 1978-2017, when he retired as a Sergeant. Following his retirement, he was elected as a city council member for Post No. 2 and had just begun his second four-year term. Raymond was a great partner, co-worker, leader, mentor, and friend. He had a passion and deep love for the City of Tallapoosa and the citizens he represented. He will be greatly missed by his family at home and the family he made in the City of Tallapoosa.
He is survived by wife of 42 years, Sharon Dobbs Ballew; son, Ree Ballew, both of Tallapoosa; daughter and son in law, April and Jay Harrel, of Augusta, Ga.; sisters and brother in law, Jo Ann Hart, of Tallapoosa and Karen and Randall Morgan, of Carrollton, Ga.; brothers and sisters in law, Howard and Linda Ballew and Dale and Sherrlyn Ballew; and sister in law and brother in law, Naomi Dobbs-Bell and William Bell, all of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held August 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Randy Robinson officiating. Eulogies were given by Jackie Roberts, Jonathon James, and Chief Scott Worthy. The Steadman Baptist Church Choir provided music. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Bryan Bentley, Donovan Bell, John Bell, Randall Morgan, Michael Ballew, and Hunter Ballew. Tallapoosa Law Enforcement and City Council and Officials served as honorary pallbearers. Interment followed in Mt. Zion West Baptist Church Cemetery.
While the family appreciates any flowers friends may wish to send, they also ask that donations be made to the Tallapoosa Police Department Renovation Fund.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.