Retired Sergeant and Tallapoosa City Councilman, Raymond Carroll Ballew, age 71, passed away peacefully August 18, 2022. He was born February 26, 1951 in Tallapoosa to the late Jack Raymond Ballew and Meda Bentley Ballew. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Ballew.

Raymond was one of a kind. He served the Tallapoosa Police Department for 39 years, from 1978-2017, when he retired as a Sergeant. Following his retirement, he was elected as a city council member for Post No. 2 and had just begun his second four-year term. Raymond was a great partner, co-worker, leader, mentor, and friend. He had a passion and deep love for the City of Tallapoosa and the citizens he represented. He will be greatly missed by his family at home and the family he made in the City of Tallapoosa.

