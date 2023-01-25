Mr. Randall Williams Kiser, age 70, of Buchanan, GA, passed away January 18, 2023. He was born December 18, 1952 in Bremen, GA to the late Preston “Tom” Kiser and Marjorie Hudgins Kiser, of Buchanan, GA.
Randall graduated from Bremen High School in 1971. He was then called to duty and joined the United States Air Force, where he studied and became a mechanical engineer. After his military service he went to work at and retired from Johnson Controls. He loved building things with his hands, big trucks, and helping others. He loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Amy and Brian Rountree; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Joshua Rountree, all of Bremen, GA; brother and sister in law, Rick and Sallee Kiser, of Buchanan, GA; nephews, Michael Kiser, of Huntsville, AL and Robert Kiser, of Savannah, GA; his longtime companion Sandy Ashworth, of Buchanan, who has been instrumental in his care for the last several years while he battled COPD; and the mother of his daughter, Susan Kiser, of Bremen, GA.
A memorial service was held January 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Pastor Sam Braswell officiating. Military honors were provided by the Haralson County Veterans Association.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
