Mr. Randall Williams Kiser, age 70, of Buchanan, GA, passed away January 18, 2023. He was born December 18, 1952 in Bremen, GA to the late Preston “Tom” Kiser and Marjorie Hudgins Kiser, of Buchanan, GA.

Randall graduated from Bremen High School in 1971. He was then called to duty and joined the United States Air Force, where he studied and became a mechanical engineer. After his military service he went to work at and retired from Johnson Controls. He loved building things with his hands, big trucks, and helping others. He loved his family dearly.

