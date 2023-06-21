Mr. William Randall Crew, age 55, of Buchanan, formerly of Tallapoosa, passed away June 9, 2023.
Funeral Services were held June 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. at West View Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Layton and Rev. Alton Stamey officiating.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery.
Sympathies may be shared at www.miller-funeralhome.com
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
