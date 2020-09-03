Neil Young and Crazy Horse released “Ragged Glory,” their sixth album across 21 years, on Sept. 9, 1990. It was a follow-up to Young’s previous, triumphant, return-to-form, “Freedom,” from the previous year.
This time, there were no acoustic guitars or obvious political anthems on the scale of that record’s hit, “Rockin’ In the Free World.” Instead, the hairiest of fuzz tones that Young could conjure from his amplifiers would densely blanket the majority of the tracks.
The songs have plenty of hooks in spite of the approach. Listening back, it is notable that the album harkens back to some of the collective’s loose and evocative recordings of the past, while pushing the envelope of what was marketable at the time. Sure, underground acts who paid homage either literally or figuratively were channeling the sounds of this album; but Neil Young and Crazy Horse had presented the blueprint for this music all the way back in 1969 with the release of “Everybody Knows This is Nowhere.”
Following the loss of guitarist Danny Whitten in 1972, Crazy Horse added Frank “Pancho” Sampedro as second guitarist to the rhythm section of bassist Larry Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina in 1975. Over the next 39 years, Sampedro would remain with the band until his retirement in 2014. He is also Crazy Horse’s rhythm guitarist on 1979’s landmark albums “Rust Never Sleeps” and “Live Rust.” The Sampedro-version of Crazy Horse recorded prolifically throughout the 1990s; and it is clear that Young holds their sturdy, simple, driving style in high regard.
Due to this, it is unimaginable that “Ragged Glory” could have been recorded by Young with any other players. Crazy Horse has an understanding of how to approach the compositions presented to them by Young, and they effectively frame the art that is his wandering muse.
Introductory song, “Country Home” is equal parts screaming lead melodies weaving in and out of a roaring, twangy backdrop and group vocal harmony carved out of the din in the chorus. Never one to shy away from an extended guitar break, Young puts his Les Paul and its Bigsby tremelo bar to good use on the track. However, it is that vocal refrain in the chorus that sticks in the listener’s ear.
“I’m thankful for my country home, it gives me peace of mind/Somewhere I can walk alone, and leave myself behind,” the quartet sings.
The crisp cymbal crashes, reverb-drenched guitars, and rumbling bass of the song extend it all the way to the seven minute mark, an unusual introductory move, even for this band. It is oddly catchy, warm in its embrace, and ultimately endearing over multiple listenings across these three decades.
The brief but compelling second track, “White Line,” had originally been written for an album that was shelved by Young in 1975, but has seen the light of day in June of this year. Its minor-key juxtaposition with its predecessor on the record makes it that much more effective.
Fourth song, “Over and Over,” has been a song my buddy Edwin and I have jammed as a duo all the way back to the mid-90s, often rivaling the original for length. At over eight minutes, the song always delivers on the positive, fuzzy feel of its chorus. The main guitar lick, sometimes beautifully, brokenly sustained, other times, executed in shambolic fashion, is another memorable set of notes underscoring the chorus sung by the band. The song’s easy, steady pace, and the balanced rhythm track provide the platform for Young as he tries to sing above the amplified chords. Sometimes, like his guitar, he sings beyond the note, but that is part of the charm. All is forgiven once Crazy Horse joins in on the chorus.
The remainder of “Ragged Glory” includes many other rewarding songs, but taken as a whole, the album is significant as the last cohesively great album the four band members would make together. In the company of their other great musical feats, it remains a classic in its own right.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
