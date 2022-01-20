It wasn’t Christmas Eve, but a package was left on our front porch just before Christmas and it wasn’t something we ordered. The photobook “Dawn Comes to the Mountains” appeared out of nowhere.
This intriguing book has amazing photos from the Oneida, Kentucky, community from the early 1900’s. While not in the same area where my people are from, I was drawn to this book. Only six dense pages of text precedes the 120 some pages of photos taken by one photographer, Claude Carson Matlack. The quality of the photos from the years 1904-1916 are incredible. My grandparents were both born during those years so I could envision them in the infants pictured.
Via a Facebook post we learned that our friend, Donny Lively was the Santa Claus who gifted us the book. When I spoke with him, he said, “I was cleaning out some boxes of books and found this one and thought you might find it interesting.”
He was correct.
Printed by the George Rogers Clark Press, it chronicles the emergence of a mountain community. Quite by accident, Matlack met a trustee of the new school while traveling for business. While on the train, he accepted an invitation to visit the school.
The Oneida community achieved national attention when Tom Baker was assassinated while under heavy guard at the courthouse in Manchester, Kentucky. This shooting on June 19, 1899, culminated in the Baker and Howard families realizing that the long-held, bloody feud would eventually eliminate their children. They put aside their differences and united their efforts to build a school. With the help of two pastors they opened Oneida Institute. Much has been written about the Institute and its work to educate mountain children, so I want to focus this column on the astonishing photos.
Alongside the careful and staged nature of some photos, you can see into the eyes of these mountain people — proud and shy, worn and stubborn, dressed up and unkempt, loving and stern. Photos were taken around the fireplace in a log cabin with parents and children sitting in straight backed chairs. The walls were covered with newspaper. The text informs the reader that red pepper was added to the flour and water used to paste the newspaper to the wall. It prevented mice from chewing on the paper. None of my relatives are pictured within these pages, however, I remember seeing newspaper walls in my great aunts’ houses.
In the photos, the children look shy, put off and some mischievous. Boys in overalls and shirts are barefooted. The girls wear ruffled dresses to their knees and large bows in their hair — not unlike the style today. Some girls wear a pinafore and a hat.
Children were required to work, of course. A lad drives a team of oxen with a load of tanbark in one photo in contrast to a baseball game is in progress in another picture. And there’s a basketball hoop as well. In another photo, you see a boy playing a tune bow.
I could go on and on with these photos. So many stern looking women. You had to be made of stern stuff to survive in the mountains during those times. Hard work, meager food, harsh winters to name a few difficulties. Lots of pregnancies and children to care for added to the burden of the women.
Yet, you see joy (occasionally). One of my favorite photos explains something we have all heard about — fiddlesticks. It’s not just a substitute for a swear word.
A fiddler and a woman sit side by side with knees almost touching in one photo. He is playing the fiddle and she has a small stick in each hand. She plays the rhythm while he fiddles the tune. Hence, fiddlesticks. Now you know.
Donny had no idea how much enjoyment this book would bring when he dropped it by our house. After Christmas we visited my parents and they looked and looked at the photos and commented on many. When my brother Roy came in, he was intrigued as well. In his younger years, he preached at the Christian Church in Manchester, and knew some of the decendents of the feuding families.
Quite the Christmas gift, Donny.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
