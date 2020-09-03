My taxidermy shop is located on the banks of Greene’s Creek. This creek is usually clear and pretty, but in stormy times it can be muddy and swift, carrying a lot of debris. In my young years, there were no houses, etc., located on the creek. It was quiet and peaceful and had a large population of queen snakes. I used to wade up this creek with my friend Lewis Ray, and we would catch the snakes as they sunbathed on the overhanging bushes.
Queen snakes do not grow to be very large. A 2 ½ foot long one is about maximum. They are light brown or gray-colored on the top side, sometimes with a black stripe running down the length of the body, one on each side and the middle. Sometimes these stripes are hard to see. The head is not much wider than the neck. The belly is a yellowish color with brown stripes running its’ length.
It has been a long time since I have seen a queen snake on Greene’s Creek. My idea is that maybe pollution has tainted the creek and the snakes, which love clean flowing stream with lots of crayfish, may be just about absent from the creek.
Queen snakes usually mate in the spring, and by early fall the female can give birth from 10 to 20 live young ones. They do not lay eggs.
These snakes dine mostly on soft molted crayfish, but will also take small fish which are grabbed and swallowed alive. They eat crayfish that have just molted and are still soft, for they do not like to contend with the pinchers of the hard formed crayfish.
I can remember when I used to catch a queen snake that it would writhe and wiggle and release a terrible musk that smelled real bad. Therefore, when I caught one I would immediately take it under water where the musk would wash away and not get on me. They seldom tried to bite. They are not poisonous.
I thought I would give this piece of advice to those of you who might want to catch one!! Hahahaha!!
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.