“I wanted to add instrumentally to any band I was in; I was not really comfortable being the woman out front just singing,” explains vocalist Rindy Ross in a 1981 interview about her alternate role as saxophonist in Quarterflash, the band she fronted along with her husband, guitarist Marv Ross.
The group was formed after the couple split with their former band, Seafood Mama, and merged with Pilot, another band from their native Portland, Oregon. They took their name from an Australian slang term: one quarter flash, three quarters foolish.
The resulting group signed with Geffen Records, a label named for its founder, David Geffen. Geffen had previously helmed Asylum Records, a label known for releasing best-selling music by The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, and Warren Zevon among others. At its inception, Geffen had released albums by established stars such as John Lennon, Elton John, Neil Young, and Donna Summer. Quarterflash was the first group to be signed to the label that had no previous track record or national hits. The band’s first single was a re-recording of a 1980 Seafood Mama regional hit, “Harden My Heart.” The song climbed all the way to number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1982, and its video featured Rindy Ross in various surreal circumstances, emotionally delivering the song’s broken-hearted lyrics. It was a sincerely believable vocal, and her appearance in the video made for a recognizable band image that would help propel the group forward in the Pop Music world of the early 1980s.
The Rosses had been school teachers in Central Oregon prior to their decision to put their energies into their music careers. Having been a couple since high school, their relationship was ironically the opposite of “Harden My Heart,” though their performance was quickly memorable without a doubt. A song with lyrics detailing betrayal and a feeling of resignation, its appeal to the record-buying public was universally understood.
For the pre-teenager that I was back then, I recall the song was ubiquitous after its release. I remember the main saxophone lick introducing the tune and being repeated throughout its verses. Ross’s vocals are surrounded by a dark, late-night groove that subtly grabs the listener and will not let go. She sounds simultaneously vulnerable and assertive, an effective approach. The backing vocals support the main melody, leaving the listener wanting to hear the song over and over.
“I’m-a-gonna harden my heart/I’m gonna swallow my tears/I’m gonna turn, and/Leave you here,” she sings. Marv Ross’s responsive guitar work and the thumping bassline from Rich Gooch propel the song steadily.
The song exists somewhere between Rock and what was then called Contemporary Pop, later to be known as Adult-oriented Pop. The guitar licks and guitar solo work in tandem with the saxophone for great song craft. In hindsight, it is pretty amazing how well Rindy Ross interprets the song, and it is equally impressive that her composer-husband, Marv Ross was able to write such an expressive vehicle for his wife’s voice. It proves the bond the couple had already established at that point was exceptionally strong.
The group’s follow-up single, “Find Another Fool” carries on in much the same vein as their first hit. This time, the band is augmented by electric violin performing a duet with the alto saxophone at the song’s finale. It shows a harder edge to the band, one that has caused them to be compared with fellow female hitmaker Pat Benatar, herself married to her guitarist, Neil Geraldo.
The third single from the band, “Right Kind of Love,” sounds to my ears like a lost song from guitarist/songwriter/vocalist Richard Thompson, an artist whose output ramped up around the same time as Quarterflash. Harmonized vocals on the chorus, a lead saxophone hook, and some really inventive guitar playing make the song one of my favorites in their catalog.
Quarterflash is a great band from the early 1980s. The 1981 debut sold over 2 million records. Though the members retired as a band in 2019, one listen to their excellent songs will affirm they were rightfully well-received in their heyday.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
