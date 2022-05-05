Early voting started on Monday for the Primary Election on May 24 including races for three Haralson County seats.
Republicans Danny Elsberry and Skyler Williams, both newcomers to the political arena, are vying for the District 2 commission seat. That seat will be vacated by current Commissioner Jamie Brown in January. Brown said she plans to finish her term, but decided not to seek re-election.
Incumbent District 5 Haralson County Board of Education member James Watson is being challenged by Bobby Wilson, the parent of Haralson County Schools graduates and grandparent of current Haralson County students who is also an employee of Bremen City Schools, for the Republican nomination for the seat. Watson was appointed to in April 2021 after sitting Board member David Denman died. Watson had been unseated by Denman in the 2018 election.
Incumbent Judge Meng Lim, who was charged by the Judicial Qualifications Commission with 23 ethical violations and is awaiting his day before the Georgia Supreme Court, is being challenged by Cedartown attorney and the municipal judge for a number of area cities Andrew Roper for Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge. The judge race is nonpartisan.
The Gateway-Beacon contacted each of the candidates involved in races to allow them to introduce themselves to voters and present their priorities if elected. Below are their comments.
District 2 Commission candidates
Danny Elsberry
Why do you want to be a county commissioner (as opposed to serving the community in some other way)?
To Serve the citizens of District 2 as well as the citizens of Haralson county. To help bring positive economic growth to our county without impacting our “country way of life.”
What do you believe is the most important job of a county commissioner?
To provide a system of local government designed to protect safety, health and welfare of the Haralson County Citizens. As well as to ensure that the citizens concerns are met and to make sure county operations run smoothly.
What experience do you have that has prepared you to be a good commissioner?
I have been a business owner for over 27 years where I have been able to balance a budget and oversee operations of multiple employees as well as provide a work place for them to make a very good living in this economy.
Are there any issues or projects that you would like to tackle if elected?
If elected I would like to get to work on getting better pay for all employees of the county. Working with ALL public safety includes sheriff, fire department and 911 to help provide all the things which is needed to make this county a safer place to live and raise our families. As well as making sure that the Landfill does not come into the county.
Skyler Williams
Why do you want to be a county commissioner (as opposed to serving the community in some other way)?
I want to be a county commissioner because I love Haralson County and I care about the people here. I want to provide a voice for District 2 and help build a better future for my county.
What do you believe is the most important job of a county commissioner?
I believe one of the most important jobs is staying true to the platform that I ran on to get me elected and to be a voice for District 2 of Haralson County.
What experience do you have that has prepared you to be a good commissioner?
I have been employed by Lee Fabricators for 11 years and during that time I have been hands on with making business decisions with some of our largest consumers like Harley Davidson all while also owning a small landscaping company.
Are there any issues or projects that you would like to tackle if elected?
The first issue I would like to see resolved is the potential landfill. I would love to see Solid Solutions pack up and get as far away from Haralson County as they can so that we can get back to bettering our county.
I would also like to get the ball rolling on a reservoir and making sure that the county keeps progressing toward high speed internet. I believe if we can get a reservoir and internet that will open the doors for us to be able get started on the county’s infrastructure and able to bring more businesses into the county. Once we get the businesses we are able to lower the tax burden on the elderly and will be able to supply our First Responders with the equipment they need.
District 5 Haralson County Board of Education candidates
Bobby Wilson
What do you see as the job of a Board of Education member?
I think that as a Haralson County School Board member it is not just a job, but more of an obligation to make the best decisions that we can concerning our students and their education. Having all my children come up through Haralson County Schools and now my grandchildren and great-grandchildren being at Haralson County I want the best for them as well as all of the other students that attend our system. That includes us providing the best learning environment that we can as well as having some of the best extracurricular programs in our school that keep the students involved in programs outside of their classroom environment. As a board member we should be able to make choices for our school based on what is best for our students and even though it is hard not to let our personal feelings get involved sometimes, what is best for our students and system is the main priority.
Why do you think you would be a good Board of Education member?
I believe I would make a good board member for Haralson County due to my experience working with both Haralson County Schools and Bremen City Schools. As a sub bus driver for Haralson County, being on staff with the Haralson County Marching Band and past Band Booster President I get the opportunity to transport and work with many of our students at Haralson County. Having an actual working relationship with our students and teachers gives me a finger on the pulse of what is going on in our school system. Working directly with them I hear what is working in our system and sometimes what doesn’t work or what they are unhappy with and would like changed. The same goes for the parents of our students with them expressing their views outside of school hours. You need a personal relationship with all of our Haralson County family in order to know what is going on with our system. Another reason I would make a good fit for Haralson County is my experience working as the Transportation Manager for Bremen City Schools. This gives me insight into how other school systems operate drawing ideas that work for them and bringing them with me to Haralson County. Already since being in this position I have helped put together a program for Bremen City Schools to buy our bus fuel from Haralson County which brings extra income to the school system as well as saving Bremen City Schools on fuel purchases at retail price. We have also implemented a program as of 2 years ago where we are able to borrow buses in the event either school system runs short due to breakdowns or a heavy load of trips as well as parts and supplies if needed.
What issues or projects would you like to tackle if elected?
As far as going forward with new projects or issues, transportation has always been my forte, I am currently in the process of talking with some of our representatives concerning having a bus monitor on every route bus on the road. What most people don’t understand is that all of the buses that are hauling our children every morning and afternoon only have one adult on the bus and that is the driver. This places an extreme load on the driver because not only are they having to concentrate on driving the bus safely but they are all having to watch what is going on inside their bus at all times as well. Anytime a driver has to take their eye off the road because of a distraction it makes for a very dangerous condition that could be rectified by having a monitor on that bus. The drivers have enough on their plate just watching the road, oncoming traffic, upcoming stops, late students, road hazards, etc. With over 18,000 bus drivers in the state of Georgia this would create that many more jobs for citizens in our great state and increase the rate of drivers that will stick with the school system driving and not get discouraged because of the stress that comes with the job. The trick is getting the state to cover some of the cost of these monitors so that school systems such as ours do not have to carry the entire burden. Also I would like to see Haralson County and Bremen City Schools open up some of their classes to students from each school. Haralson County has some classes that Bremen does not offer and Bremen has some classes that Haralson County doesn’t have. Some classes such as shop, agriculture, welding, engineering, etc. would help to increase some of our students chances for success after they graduate. These should be available for all students that wish to pursue a career in these fields after high school and by working together for our students good, this would be beneficial for them.
What experience do you have that has prepared you to be a Board of Education member?
The past experience that I have had that would make me a good board member is first and foremost my relationship with our Haralson County citizens. I am always open and willing to take the time to speak to anyone whether in the office or at Wal-mart on a Saturday afternoon. If you have any questions or concerns about any decisions or issues, if I don’t know the answer to a question, I will find the answer. Next as I stated earlier, working with the teachers and students I hear first hand some of the issues that they are concerned with in our school system. Working with Bremen City Schools in a management position,being band booster president, owning a non profit in Tallapoosa for 15 years with 125 employees, “The Georgia Food Bank Inc.” and owning my own trucking for 30 years I have plenty of experience dealing with employees, and any issues that may arise with organizations in the public and private sector.
James Watson — incumbent
What do you see as the job of a Board of Education member?
Haralson School Board is responsible for guiding the school system budget, approving Policies, and establishing spending priorities. The School Board is also responsible for giving our teachers, the tools need to prepare a quality Education for our Students. So, they can become quality members of society.
Why do you think you would be a good Board of Education member?
When I think of being on the Board of Education, I think of service to our students and staff for the benefit of our entire community. I truly believe in self-service to others, so my small portion as a board member is to live with an open mind and an open heart for the best interests of my community in the best possible way. To be able to change our community is to start with our Children and put them above ourselves while being accessible to the citizens of our county as a board member.
What issues or projects would you like to tackle if elected?
• Finish the upgrades to the front entrance to the High School.
What experience do you have that has prepared you to be a Board of Education member?
As a Parent I had two Boys that Graduated from Haralson County Middle and High School. Ryan in 2009 and Adam in 2011. As students they had concerns which became mine and my wife’s concerns. So, I got involved with our School System.
I have served on several different boards. The Albany Military Chamber of Commerce for 2 years. I have held board positions on both American Legion Post #294 (Powder Springs) and VFW Post #7402 (Buchanan) Veterans Committees.
Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge candidates
Andrew Roper
What experience do you have that has prepared you to be a good judge?
A combination of legal and life experience has prepared me for the role of Judge of Superior Court. Having been a practicing attorney for 17 years, I have dealt with practically every area of the law. Since 2013, I have served in the role of Magistrate Judge, presiding over a wide variety of civil and criminal matters. An invaluable experience I have gained as a Magistrate Judge is that of having been involved in the criminal case process “from the ground up.” I have discussed cases with law enforcement and had arrest and search warrants sworn at all hours of the day and night. I’ve held hundreds of first appearance hearings and set hundreds of bonds, whether at the jail, in a courtroom, or virtually. In the civil realm of Magistrate Court, I have presided over and decided cases claiming monetary damages, ruled on evidentiary issues, and issued judgments for Plaintiffs as well as for Defendants fairly and justly following the rule of law.
Additionally, I have presided as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Cedartown since 2014 and for the City of Rockmart since 2016, and have ruled on thousands of criminal cases in those roles. I’ve served as Judge Pro Tem in the Superior Courts as well as Juvenile Courts at various times. My experience as a registered neutral/mediator in the State of Georgia has proven essential in effectively “seeing both sides of the story,” and has most certainly helped prepare me to be a fair, just Superior Court Judge.
How do you believe a judge improves his or her community?
Superior Court Judge is one of the most influential and vital roles in our community, one that has great potential of improving the lives and welfare of the citizens of our circuit. Not only do the decisions made by a Superior Court Judge directly impact the safety and security of the population, this position should exude confidence in the judicial process and the rule of law. It should be the example of ethics, morality, and integrity, an example upon which the community can rely. A person earns respect by showing respect to others, and this is no different for judges or others in positions of authority. Judges improve their communities by realizing the impact and importance of the decisions they make, and making those decisions fairly and impartially. They improve their communities by being compassionate, but firm when necessary for the safety of our families. And lastly, but certainly not least, judges improve their communities by providing the example of fairness, respect, and integrity.
What would be your overarching goal as judge?
Simple. My goal as judge is to bring the highest level of competence to the courtroom, to deliver compassionate but firm justice for the safety of our families, to earn respect by showing respect and fairness to all who appear in our courts, and to exemplify unfailing, uncompromising integrity on the Superior Court bench. I can guarantee this goal will be met.
What issue or project would you like to tackle if elected?
Recidivism is a problem. Drug addiction is an epidemic. While these are not Issues unique to our circuit, as they are statistically prevalent in many societies, they are, however, issues that can be addressed on a local level. Let me rephrase that: They are issues that must be addressed on a local level. Accountability courts such as drug courts and mental health courts have been shown to improve recidivism rates amongst those suffering from addiction and/or mental health impairments when managed effectively, and is one tool that courts are using to tackle the sometimes astonishing rates that those who have been convicted of crimes reoffend.
Rehabilitation resources play a vital role in our community, and rehabilitation for those who seek it, are committed to it, and are dedicated to a clean, sober, and responsible life must be coupled with firm justice for those who continually reject it. To rid our streets of substance abuse and addiction, those that are supplying the drugs have to be out of business.
Meng Lim — incumbent
What experience do you have that has prepared you to be a good judge?
For years, I served as legal counsel for Haralson County and as a private attorney for families, businesses, and local organizations in our community. I handled nearly a thousand cases as lead attorney, earning a reputation as “a lawyer with backbone.”
These experiences in the courtroom prepared me to serve on the Superior Court, where I tackled the case backlog without using a senior judge to handle my assigned misdemeanor cases. Most importantly, I have put people over politics — keeping the bench independent and free of outside influence.
How do you believe a judge improves his or her community?
A judge ensures that the rule of law is fairly and firmly applied with no special exemptions for the wealthy or politically connected. I’m proud to be “The People’s Judge” and believe that my service has built confidence in our judicial system.
What would be your overarching goal as judge?
My goal on a daily basis is to do the right thing — even when no one is looking. The people of this community deserve the very best from their elected officials and I work around the clock to meet their expectations.
What issue or project would you like to tackle if elected?
While I’m proud of our efforts to reduce the backlog in our judicial system, there’s more work to be done to ensure the right to a speedy trial is guaranteed in the Tallapoosa circuit.
