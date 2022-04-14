What woman doesn’t like a new purse? Certainly not me. My husband says I have too many, although I recently pared down my collection (I don’t think he even noticed). A new purse can add a fresh look to an outfit. It can help organize all the things we ladies carry everyday. It can provide a higher level of confidence for that job interview or meeting the new in-laws. If you can do good while acquiring that new purse, all the better, right?
(I realize I just now lost all the male readers but we’ll pick them up next week.)
My favorite purse is one with lots of pockets and compartments so I can organize my things. I have a drug store category — Advil, Chapstick, Band-Aids, tissue. I have my office stuff — notebook, pen, ruler, sticky notes. I must have quick access to my wallet, keys and cell phone. The purse must be large enough to house a book or my tablet.
Travelon, known for durability, organization and discerning style, is my favorite brand currently. No one would consider these bags high fashion, but they meet my needs. I also own a Vera Bradley bag which looks more like a Travelon bag than the signature multi-colored Vera bag. Although I like KAVU bags, I am not currently using one.
Recently on my Facebook I saw something about purses that caught my eye. A new mobile clinic in the area is hosting a fundraiser, Purses for Patients — a silent auction of gently used purses. What a novel idea. Since it is spring cleaning time, your closet might be cluttered with purses you rarely or never use. Here’s your opportunity to clean out the closet and help a good cause.
According to the internet, Healing Grace Mobile Clinic is a mission arm of Graceful Way Ministries, Inc., administered by Sue Brockman, Founder of the Rapha Clinic in Carrollton, Georgia. The website states transportation can be a serious issue for folks seeking medical care. The mobile clinic is faith-based offering free health care and spiritual counseling to the underinsured and uninsured in our communities.
Jane Henson, a local nurse and prominent female leader in our community, is the point person for the fundraiser. Reservations for the event which includes a boxed lunch and entertainment, are required and can be made by calling 770-364-4300. Purses for Patients will be held on Saturday, April 30, at Sewell Mill, 126 Hamilton Avenue in Bremen from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. I’m sure you do not want to arrive late. You are encouraged to bring a purse for donation but it’s not required.
Friends may sit at a table, up to seven, and bid on a purse of their choice. Sue is thinking it might turn into a Dirty Santa or White Elephant gift exchange scene. We know how much fun that can be. Monies from this event will provide medical malpractice insurance, which is the first item needed. Medical supplies as well as a motor home are in the future plans for the mission’s fundraising efforts.
The treasures you might find? Michael Kors, Coach, Hermes, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana? I admit I looked up the names of expensive purses because I do not buy expensive purses (unless I find one at a thrift store). I seriously doubt Debbie Wingham’s Upcycled Easter Egg Purse (which sold for $6.7 million) or a Blue Crocodile Hermès Birkin Handbag (a mere $150,000) will be at the Purses for Patients, but you never know. That is what puts fun in the fundraiser.
If you are a medical professional and want to donate your time, there is a need.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
