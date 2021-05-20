At a work session and special meeting on Tuesday, the Haralson County chairman said there was no information to share about a landfill proposed for the Tallapoosa area.
“As far as the county, we haven’t heard nothing,” Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said. “No permits applied for; no conversation whatsoever. I know nothing.”
Local residents discovered that landfill developers, Solid Solutions Development, had amassed a large block of property in the county about a year ago and immediately started protesting to the County Commission. The developers had yet to apply for permits and hadn’t finished their evaluation of the property at that time.
After the complaints, the developers have attended a few meetings to talk about what their proposal might be. They also held some online meetings to explain the construction of a landfill and details about a Haralson County industrial park. But the last meeting was months ago.
After the Commission meeting, Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of business development for Solid Solutions, said there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes. The company was able to purchase two new pieces of property, necessitating more testing and that has delayed the application process, Kaufmann said.
“When you have something like that happen, basically, you have to go back to all these studies and they have to now go out and include those pieces of property,” he said.
They had to dig wells on the properties, figure out the geology on them and it takes time, Kaufmann said.
“In our business, you can’t turn in a halfway done application,” Kaufmann said. “It’s way too complicated and it’s way too big and important of a project. You just don’t do it that way. If you do, you fail.”
Tee Stribling, Kaufmann’s partner at Solid Solutions, agreed. They’ve been busy making the project better for everyone, Stribling said.
Kaufmann said the application will be completed and the company ready to move forward on the project soon.
At their meeting, the commissioners also unanimously approved changing the county’s health insurance broker to Relation Insurance, Inc.
The next scheduled Commission meeting will be on June 1 at 6 p.m. On the agenda will be appointments for the EMS Board and Planning and Zoning Board.
